“I like your Christ, but I do not like your Christians.” That is a quote often attributed to Gandhi. In case you slept through world history in high school, Gandhi was the guy who finally whipped the British empire into giving India its independence back. The actual quote was from a different Indian guy and worded not as pithily, but the gist remains the same, as does its profundity.

It is a given that institutions are judged by the actions of their members. If folks from your religion start going around flying airplanes into buildings, both them and you are going to be labeled terrorists. If members of your political party take bribes, fool around with interns and favor their major campaign donors, then all of you are suddenly deplorables. If … I think you get the idea.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are indisputably Christian holidays. The latter is the day selected to celebrate the birth of that unique being, Jesus Christ. The former represents a bunch of religious rebels who had landed in Massachusetts three years earlier and finally raised enough food so they wouldn’t be starving over the coming winter. These holidays have been co-opted by many diverse groups and beliefs and made into a general let’s-all-feel-good-about-everything celebration. I have little quarrel with that. But …

Christians have allowed their religion to be minimalized, sneered at and generally portrayed as the beliefs of the bumpkin class of American society. Our faith is portrayed as a cliché. Here is my humble rejoinder.

In the beginning, there was one of three things:

(1) There was not one single thing anywhere at all and suddenly, POOF! — there was everything in a tiny speck, an entire universe of stuff smaller than a dot on this page. It then got bigger, faster, exceeding the speed of light for a brief instant. Gravity, the weakest of the three forces, started gathering this stuff into clumps and lumps, and a long time afterward we have a TV show called “The Big Bang Theory.”

(2) Everything in the universe has existed literally forever, with no beginning and no end, just growing as big as it gets before collapsing back into a singularity (that little speck again) before starting the process all over again, and again, and again, and again ...

(3) There is an intelligence that has existed forever, from which everthing that exists was brought into being on command and placed in the order and motion that we see today.

Later on, there was one of two things:

(1) Entirely by accident, stuff started to show up in the right amounts in the right places under the ideal conditions and became living things. (Old textbooks differentiate between simple and complex life forms. We know now all life is equally complex, like “Jeopardy!” clues given in Tagalog but answered in Cantonese with the clues from a century into the future.) These critters then, all on their own, reproduced and all by accident over billions of years developed eyes, legs, wings, fins, beaks, teeth, tentacles, lungs, gills, claws, fingers ... you get the idea.

(2) That same intelligence created out of that same stuff these critters with the eyes, legs, etc. Including the first man and first woman.

Then, one of two things more:

(1) Jesus Christ, that well-known religious radical who dared to defy the status quo, was born, preached, died and then came back to life. Most of his immediate followers, who had to know if they were spewing tall tales or not, were killed because they insisted this was true and would not change their story.

(2) Some ancient people thought it would be cool to invent a bunch of stuff about an invisible god and an obscure Hebrew zealot who got himself executed by the Romans and a religious hierarchy. People were so much more gullible back then that they swallowed the tales without a blink, continuously, for thousands of years, and kept adding to the stories.

I know Christians all too often give a poor account of who God is and give a poor example of how we’re to act. I do. Don’t judge God by his imperfect minions.

I think all the choices that exclude a creator are wishful thinking, a way of explaining why things are, without God. If you disagree, that’s your choice. Respect mine.

I am no bumpkin; I’m still wishing you all a Merry Christmas.

