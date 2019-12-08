Consider me a whistle-blower!

Recently, my daughter-in-law informed me that Grandparents Day was being held at my 5-year-old grandson’s elementary school. I was thrilled to hear the news because I was eager to see him in his “natural habitat.”

The big day arrived, and my wife and I showed up during lunchtime. I was impressed with the teachers. They acted as if we were non-existent and (originally) this concerned me until I reminded myself that we weren’t their responsibility. My grandson and his friends were their focus and they were intent on their task of keeping order in the lunchroom. My wife had to leave after lunch, so I was left behind to fend off the coming apocalypse by myself.

As we left the lunchroom, my grandson’s teacher encouraged me to visit the “book fair” along with my grandson. This is where the whistleblowing begins.

I thought it an interesting coincidence that the book fair was being held the same day as Grandparents Day. My grandson made a beeline (he’s the buyer and not the shopper type) for the dinosaur picture books and “the shakedown” was in full swing.

No self-respecting grandfather is going to refuse to buy his grandson a dinosaur picture book regardless of the costs, especially with other people watching. So, what did I do? What would you do?

I sprung for a $20 book with dinosaur pictures in it. After all, my grandson had left his credit card at home and when I asked him if he intended to pay cash for the book, he said he didn’t have any cash, so what else could be done? The whole sordid affair lasted about five minutes.

As we started down the hall toward the front door, I noticed a classroom door to my left that had a sign with my grandson’s teacher’s name on it. I asked my grandson, whose eyes remained fixed on the front exit door of the school, “Charlie, isn’t that your classroom?”

“Yes, Papa”, he replied.

“Aren’t we supposed to go to your classroom?” I asked.

And then it dawned on me: He had his Papa. He had his dinosaur picture book, and he and his Papa were making a break for it.

I said, “Charlie, I think we are supposed to go back to your classroom.”

He said, “No, Papa, me and you are going to my house!”

I said, “Are you sure?”

He assured me that I was supposed to take him and his book to his house.

I swallowed hard and corralled his 5-year-old body back and into his classroom. And now, I was in familiar territory. Charlie’s table was right next to the teacher’s desk and I realized that Charlie was like his grandpa. My teachers always liked me so much that they also wanted me to sit close to their desk.

In a nanosecond, we were herded (25 kindergartners and me) to art class with one teacher who looked like she belonged in middle school.

And for the next 30 minutes, this one young art teacher taught us how to weave colored yarn, and “shhh!” and how to “swallow bubbles” and how to respond on cue with silence to a bell ringing. Now I am a former teacher and not Roman Catholic, but if I were required to teach art by myself to 25 5-year-olds, I’d be tempted to ponder the concept of Purgatory. She did an amazing job, but you couldn’t pay me enough to do that.

As we exited the art class, I felt I had learned enough for one day, so I told Charlie I had to leave. Despite his pleas to get me to go sit on the classroom floor (who knew) and do math with him, I excused myself. And just like that, I was $20 lighter and feeling a little awed by the job teachers do every day.

But mostly, I knew I would always remember to my dying day the look on a little boy’s face on an autumn afternoon when he thought he and his Papa were going to make a break for it and go to his house and look at dinosaur pictures for the rest of the day. And that memory is worth way more to me than a boatload of $20 bills.

Jack Whitley is Regional Director of Modern Woodmen of America lives near the North Carolina Zoo with his wife, his daughter’s female cat, Melvin, and his dog, Major.

Note: The elementary school referenced in this article is not in Randolph County.