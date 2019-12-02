The class warfare suggestion of some political candidates that the super-wealthy are somehow not entitled to what they've made is both ridiculous and dangerous.

We wonder what it's like to be Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos or Warren Buffett. Or maybe Oprah, Jay-Z, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros or Tom Steyer. Those people are all, in their own way, very smart, incredibly talented and wonderfully creative. But that's not why we wonder about them.

Rather, we're curious how they feel being considered the source of all evil in the world — at least as some Democratic presidential candidates and pundits see it.

Led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the Democrats running for president and liberal pundits are stoking a French Revolution-style rage and envy toward the "billionaire class" that exceeds anything articulated by Democrats of yore.

Back in September, for example, Sanders tweeted, "Our message to the billionaire class: You cannot have it all. We will tax extreme wealth and invest in working people."

On her campaign website, Warren says, "A small group of families has taken a massive amount of the wealth American workers have produced, while America's middle class has been hollowed out."

Meanwhile, consider who pays the taxes that help feed the federal leviathan. The top 1% of earners pay 39% of all income taxes, according to the National Taxpayers Union. The top 10% (whose income begins at $145,000 a year) paid 70%. The top half — those who make at least $42,000 a year — paid 97% of all federal income taxes.

It’s ridiculous because billionaires amassed their fortunes by developing innovative products or services and selling them on the open market to people who wanted those things. They've created millions of jobs for people on all rungs of the economic ladder.

It's dangerous because it feeds a silly notion that billionaires made their bundles through nefarious means that other Americans are unable to use or access — and that the U.S. economy is a zero-sum game that doesn't reward talent, hard work, ingenuity, perseverance and education.

Nearly 800 years ago, St. Thomas Aquinas identified envy as one of the seven deadly sins, noting "Charity rejoices in our neighbor's good, while envy grieves over it."

If we continue to listen to the likes of Sanders and Warren, envy could well be the death of our economy, and much more that we cherish.

GateHouse Media