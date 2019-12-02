We are blessed

I want to take the opportunity to thank the community for helping my family through a tough time back in April. After our house burned down on April 6, love and contributions came from every corner of the community to ensure that our family would make it through the next few months the best we could considering the circumstances.

I want to thank the Apple Valley and North Henderson community, teachers, students and employees who made us meals, donated clothes, and provided money and gift cards for food and necessities.

I want to especially thank our baseball team, the Knights, for all their support in creating a Gofundme page and providing their time and resources to helping us get back on our feet. All the other schools in and around Henderson County reached out, including many of the Blue Ridge Conference baseball teams, to provide donations.

Thank you to the multitude of churches that raised money and collected donations. Thank you to the fire departments for their great effort in helping us salvage as much as we could from the fire.

Many families and individuals who have also had their house burn down reached out with their support and stories.

Thank you to my friends and former colleagues at Cane Creek Middle School and Aberdeen Middle School. Thanks to all our friends and family back in Baltimore, Md., who took the time to check up on us and provide donations.

Thanks to all my students, current and former, who helped me realize, yet again, why I continue to teach with my heart first (Stay Gold).

Lastly and most importantly, I need to thank my Edneyville neighbors who were at our house within minutes that day, clothed us, fed us, put us up in their homes, and helped us return to our property as quickly as possible.

We love our community and we are thankful to be back in our neighborhood. We are blessed to call this place home.

Ryan Koch, Hendersonville

Blind defense

Bill Burnette’s recent letter is a perfect example of thoughtless, blind defense of a president who continues on his path of self-destruction.

Mr. Burnette, how did you feel after watching the House testimony? Sad to say, I know the answer to my admittedly rhetorical question. You don’t care.

Your silly, ineffective argument about the whistleblower is indeed unbelievable. You apparently would like nothing better than to out that person and put his/her security in jeopardy.

Have you not heard of the Whistleblower Protection Act? Do you realize that testimony by the whistleblower is now superfluous, given testimony by a number of individuals who have confirmed the information he/she gave in his/her letter to the intelligence inspector general?

Your questioning of his/her existence is an act of denial. You must think career diplomats and NSC members have lied to Congress, which by the way was one of the things Donald Trump’s buddy Roger Stone was convicted of.

You must be so enraged by the fact that if there was no whistleblower, and no Democratic majority in the House, Trump would have gotten way with more corruption.

Duane Spyer, Hendersonville

Seeking recourse

Speaking of traffic dangers requiring attention (Times-News, Nov. 9), in June 2017, the N.C. Department of Transportation finally addressed the peril at the T-intersection of Highway 64 West and Old Homestead Road.

We had been entering the intersection without knowing if vehicles from the west were about to crest the hill. We were greatly relieved, therefore, when crews arrived to fix the problem — until we realized they hadn’t.

Theoretically, we could safely turn onto 64 when the signal heads facing Old Homestead stopped blinking. According to the NCDOT, vehicles on 64 are detected at 325 feet and have 7 seconds to clear the intersection. However, their 7 seconds begins even if an Old Homestead vehicle has not yet cleared the intersection.

Like my neighbors, I’ve almost been T-boned or rear-ended by enraged drivers blasting their horns and flipping the bird.

The NCDOT considers the intersection safe because no serious accidents have occurred. They need dead and/or mutilated bodies to convince them that the timing must be reset? If their families navigated our intersection, the danger would've been eliminated immediately.

Since appealing directly to the NCDOT proved futile, is there no other recourse than waiting for a fatal accident?

Mary Ickes, Hendersonville

Not amused

The “inquiry hearings” have become a significant embarrassment for the Democratic Party and have proven to be a tremendous fundraiser for Donald Trump’s campaign.

Their paper-thin strategy is to parade disgruntled bureaucrats before the American public in a carefully choreographed series of questions designed from previous secluded testimony. We the people are not amused.

As their illustrious leader, Adam Schiff, is looking more and more like Captain Queeg (remember “The Caine Mutiny”), Pelosi must be nearing apoplexy. What are her options? Seduce Trump into a perjury trap? Turn on Schiff and shut it down for reasons of insanity?

So far, it seems she will simply let Schiff continue, declare victory and trust the puppet media to make it disappear quickly. Even so, we will remember next November.

How many more hoax investigations must we endure before the Democratic Party leadership realizes we the people like Trump’s policies and the resulting economy. We like our Judeo-Christian heritage and look forward to four more years of prosperity under Trump.

What we don’t like is a do-nothing Congress engaging in pointless and endless partisan investigations instead of doing its job.

Merry Guy, Henderson County Republican Party chair

Wiggle room?

Henderson County Public Schools leaders are considering moving the school starting date two weeks earlier in August for the good of the students, but business and legislative leaders want to keep the current start date no sooner than Aug. 26 for businesses, which employ summer teen and school district employees who serve the August vacation traffic.

Both sides have well-reasoned arguments. Is there a way to give both sides more wiggle room?

In 2012, the N.C. Legislature raised the number of days in the school year from the 180 days that it had been for decades to 185 days. This was probably done with good intentions, but is there any evidence that it made a difference in student success?

By returning the school year to 180 days, the school start date would only have to be moved back one week, not two.

Another option used by some states is for their state legislature to mandate only the opening and closing dates for school while letting local school districts set the number of school days.

These options and others would give opportunities for both the education and business communities to meet the needs of their constituents. Compromise anyone?

Linda Miller, Hendersonville