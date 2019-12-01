An open letter to Christine M. Flowers:

I read your column entitled "Rep Katie Hill resigned because she behaved unethically" in the Times-News. I congratulate you on balanced and accurate reporting of the facts. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh should be happy with your accurate report on what happened in his hearing. Rep Hill should also agree with what you wrote.

I suggest that you make sure that The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, etc. see this column so that they can relearn how to be reporters and not "opinionators.“

I also suggest that you establish an impeachment column so that all the facts about Trump-Ukraine become known. My opinion is that the Democrats have badly misrepresented the facts as they often have. I want to see a balanced article that shows the times President Trump et al. have said "no quid pro" before Trump made the call to Ukraine’s president.

Robert K. Simon

Reidsville