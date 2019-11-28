An Ode to Thanksgiving
‘Twas the week before Thanksgiving
And all through the state.
The turkeys were frightened
They’d end up on your plate.
We look back at the record
of 2019.
No budget or great victories
Just lackluster’s what we’ve seen.
The economy was good
most were working and spending.
We welcomed new neighbors
and we weren’t just pretending.
Lawmakers came and went
To everyone’s delight.
In the longest of sessions
Throughout ‘twas a fight.
Not a lot was accomplished
they just couldn’t agree.
Working behind their closed doors
where we couldn’t see.
Cooper’s veto got a workout
and can finally rest.
Despite a little trickery
most vetoes passed the test.
Voter fraud was uncovered
We felt quite appalled.
Voting rights are important
So a new election was called.
The courts were quite active
the stars of this year.
Judges don’t like gerrymandering
They’ve made that quite clear.
The buzz ‘bout politics
You heard on the street.
Opened heated divisions
And brought speedy retreat.
Most tried our very best
To ignore the uncivil tone we saw grow.
This just isn’t the North Carolina
We all want to know.
Whether over the river and through the woods
Just loosen your belt and get ready to feast.
Be it grandma’s or with family or friends
Whatever you do, please share with the least.
So we gather at table
Passing turkey and dressing.
Among those near and dear
Giving thanks for our blessings.
Raise a glass to the land of the longleaf pine
Where the weak grow strong and the strong grow great.
We are thankful to live
Down home in The Old North State.
Tom Campbell is creator/host of NC SPIN, a weekly statewide television discussion of NC issues that airs on UNCTV. Visit www.ncspin.com.