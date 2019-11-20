Britain's Guardian newspaper reported not long ago on a speech by a petrochemical executive. He remarked that Donald Trump was one of the most useful American presidents in recent memory, since his antics distracted the masses from environmental issues.

An example came on Nov. 4 when the Environmental Protection Agency rolled back two federal rules on how power companies handle coal ash, the leftovers from decades of burning coal for electricity. (Later in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States had begun pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.)

The coal ash contains lots of mercury, arsenic and other poisonous metals that can poison drinking wells and water used for irrigating crops.

This is a particular concern on the Lower Cape Fear, since a big load of ash used to be stored next to Duke Energy's power plant off U.S. 421, next to the Cape Fear River. A new plant on the site runs off natural gas.

Wilmington might be off the hook, mostly, since Duke Energy claims that most of the coal ash has been cleared off the Sutton site. Flemington-area residents were linked up to a public water supply and don't have to depend on metal-tainted wells any more.

But there are still high levels of mercury in the fish in Sutton Lake. And there are lots of other communities in North Carolina where tons of coal ash still remain and awaits clearance.

Reversing a sheaf of Obama-era rules, the Trump administration first gave Duke and other power companies until October of next year to clean up their mess. Now, they can keep ash-contaminated water in unlined storage ponds, near waterways, until, oh, 2023, or in some cases until 2028.

Mercury in well water? No problem. Besides, the power companies say they have filters that can clean things up. Supposedly.

This is part of a pattern of administration behavior that includes the appointment of former industry lobbyists to leadership posts in the EPA and the Department of the Interior. The New York Times tabulated 85 separate environmental regulations that the Trump administration has fully or partially rolled back, including protections for wetlands and some rivers.

These executive actions affect the water we drink and the air we breathe. The environment matters. And voters should store these outrages in their memories for when they cast their ballots.

Star News of Wilmington, a GateHouse publication