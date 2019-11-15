Sincere dedication

A couple of years ago, a mutual friend introduced me to Meghan Blanton Smith in The Coffee Bar on Morgan Square. I was struck by Meghan’s enthusiasm for our community.

Since then, I’ve gotten to know her a bit, and I have been impressed with her sincere dedication to making Spartanburg a better place for all of us.

Nowhere is that dedication more obvious than in her campaign for Spartanburg City Council District I. She has tirelessly pounded the pavement in order to meet as many District I residents as possible, and she has knocked on more than 1,000 doors. That’s more than the number of people who voted in her district on Nov. 5!

She is listening to all the Westside residents, and she understands their concerns about public safety and wise growth in our city. She understands the long-term vision for the city that is outlined in our comprehensive planning process.

She is raising her children here, and she wants to make Spartanburg the best place possible for all our children — and indeed all of us — to live.

Meghan will be a responsive and accessible City Council person, and she will listen to your concerns. I hope that if you live in City Council’s District I, you will go to the polls and support Meghan Blanton Smith in Tuesday’s runoff.

Melissa Walker, Spartanburg

Every vote counts

Your vote matters; every vote counts. Before last week, I felt about these phrases how I presume many of you feel — true but trite, important but abstract.

My Election Day experience made these concepts real and should motivate you to vote in elections and, specifically, for Meghan Smith for Spartanburg City Council on Tuesday.

Meghan ran a positive, inspiring campaign, listening to our concerns and promising to fight for our district when elected. Because of her community work, energetic vision and Westside passion, I planned to vote in her favor.

However, having received and submitted an incorrect ballot on Election Day — one without District 1’s City Council race — I was left fighting to have my voice heard and vote counted.

That day, Meghan and her team advised me and fought hard to protect my right to vote, long before she knew my single vote would have won her the election — she and her opponent received exactly 351 votes each.

We fought, unsuccessfully, to submit a provisional ballot (only possible BEFORE you submit a ballot), and she filed an election protest in an effort to have my voice heard. In the end, I was not able to vote in her race, and the race is headed to a runoff.

I cannot tell you how frustrated I was to have my democratic voice — my vote — silenced and how helpless I felt when I learned through the results that, in fact, my vote mattered; every vote counts.

Please don’t end up feeling next Wednesday like I did last Wednesday. Go vote for Meghan Smith on Tuesday!

The upside of my experience is I saw how hard Meghan was willing to fight for a single voice and to preserve my right to vote. I know she will continue to fight for me and our district on City Council.

Jamie Woodruff, Spartanburg

Time for change

There comes a time in every political process when it is time for change. That time has come in Spartanburg’s District 1 City Council race. That is why I support Meghan Smith for District 1.

It’s time for change. Change that represents an effort to move the community forward. Change that embraces EVERYONE in the community. Change that brings an understanding as to what it means to get through each and every day. Change that understands what it means to get your kid off to school each morning. And change that means a person just listens to your concerns.

Meghan brings that to the District 1 race.

Remember, Meghan got into this race after hearing the incumbent Sterling Anderson vote against a living wage for city of Spartanburg employees. Such a vote against those who work for the citizens of Spartanburg shows a lack of understanding for the needs of regular working people who work full-time but still can’t make enough to support their families. She feels we are BETTER THAN THAT!

Guess what — we ARE. Vote for Meghan Smith in the City Council District 1 runoff Tuesday. There is only one TRUE choice.

Charles Mann, Moore