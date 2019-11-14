Ground level

On Thanksgiving Day 2016, I was making sweet potatoes for our family dinner and was listening to the city of Spartanburg podcast. Three city leaders were discussing the importance of city government and getting involved locally. They discussed how local government is the ground level where change can happen and where our impact is magnified.

They issued an invitation to listeners and said that “the barrier to entry is a willingness to show up. A willingness to stay informed and a willingness to raise your hand and say you want to be involved.”

I was so moved by this invitation that I decided to show up the next day at City Hall with a smile and a homemade cake to introduce myself, raise my hand, and offer myself to the city for the betterment of our citizens.

My life changed when someone invited me to be a part of city life. And this campaign for City Council District 1 has been about inviting you to be a part of our future. We are made stronger when we have all people and voices contributing.

You’ve been inviting me into your living rooms and onto your porches. You’ve stopped and talked to me as I’ve been walking our neighborhood streets. You’ve shared with me your concerns and dreams for Spartanburg and your family. And I’ve invited you to participate in this civic process through your vote.

But that’s only the beginning. Your voice is needed on the Wednesday after next Tuesday’s runoff, and the next month, and in the years to come.

As your next City Councilor, I promise to continue to listen to you and invite you to participate. Thank you to everyone who has trusted me with this position, and I hope to earn your vote again on Tuesday.

Meghan Smith, Spartanburg

Right person

Meghan Smith is a very loving and caring person. She always puts everyone else before her, no matter who you are or what you believe in.

I met Meghan my junior year at Dorman High School while she worked for SC Test Prep. She helped to make sure that our group was prepared for the college process. She was personally involved in our lives through our time in high school.

Meghan is the right person to be a part of Spartanburg City Council. Making Spartanburg one of the best places in the Upstate is one of Meghan’s goals, and I believe that with her determination she will do so.

Meghan has always been active in helping others. She is always pushing to make life better for everyone and is always fighting to make law right and fair.

Meghan invited me to join her in Columbia to talk to our state representatives about increasing college access. She helped give me an opportunity to share my story with lawmakers. Even though I’ve now graduated from Dorman, Meghan still checks in on me.

Spartanburg has given Meghan so much, and I know she wants to continue to give back to the city she loves.

Spartanburg needs more people like Meghan Smith. I hope you will vote for her on Tuesday to represent City Council District 1.

Fernando Baires, Spartanburg

Responsive leader

Elections are about a lot of issues, but they are mainly about our future and about what kind of community we aspire to be. We elect leaders not for the community we were five or 10 years ago, but for the community we hope to be in the years to come.

The Spartanburg City Council campaign on our city's Westside is very important, and I believe that Meghan Smith is the type of leader our community needs — both right now and looking ahead.

I have gotten to know Meghan through her nonprofit work, and I have seen how hard she works to get to know every voter in District 1 and listen to them.

I am convinced she has the energy and the concern for all citizens in her district, and that concern will enable her to be the kind of accessible, responsive elected official that is all too rare today.

Meghan believes that if Spartanburg is to continue to evolve in a way that provides an improved quality of life for everyone, it will not happen by accident. Right now, as Spartanburg grows faster than ever before, we need leaders who are willing to roll up their sleeves, study the issues and ensure that everyone has a voice as we seek out the best ideas.

As we look to the future and think about the larger decisions that we have to make as a community, I believe we need Meghan at the table. Meghan will listen and invest the time and the energy that is needed as our city and the Westside continue to evolve. She is the right person for the job.

Please vote for Meghan Smith for City Council on Tuesday.

Lindsay Webster, Spartanburg

Shining example

I was born and raised on Spartanburg’s Westside in Camelot, and I would like to urge District 1 residents to support Meghan Smith in Tuesday’s runoff election for City Council.

I knew about Meghan’s professional and philanthropic mission work long before I even knew Meghan. My family’s home church is Central United Methodist, both my parents worked at Barnet Southern (the family namesake company to former Mayor Bill Barnet) before my father went into the Methodist ministry, and I am lucky to have attended Woodland Heights Elementary School, Dawkins Middle School, (the old) Dorman High School and Wofford College.

I am as “Spartanburg” as you can get, and Meghan is the voice we need on the City Council.

Meghan has been a shining example of what it means to be an engaged citizen in Spartanburg, and frankly, America. She has been attending public forums and City Council meetings for years as a concerned resident, mother and as the director of college and career readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

Meghan has her finger on the pulse of Spartanburg’s future and is one of our most knowledgeable resources to advocate for economic, educational, municipal and overall community sustainability.

Throughout my life, like many of my fellow citizens, I have defended Spartanburg as the thriving, economic Hub City that we are! We are perfectly poised to ride the wave of economic growth that surrounds us, but we need someone who understands the technology, infrastructure, needs and value of ALL our citizens.

We are at a significant crossroads, and Meghan is the inclusive, ethical, receptive, accessible and astute leader needed on City Council.

I hope that any and all Spartanburg City Council District 1 residents will go to the polls to support Meghan Smith in Tuesday’s runoff.

Melissa-Anne Cunningham-Sereque, Spartanburg