Is anyone in this community related to the individuals listed below? Each served in World War I from Alamance County and would have been born prior to 1900. On Sept. 29, 1918, these individuals gave their lives to break the Hindenburg Line in France, thus hastening the end of World War I.

North Carolina lost someone that day from 85 of its 100 counties. A monument has been erected in France by the North Carolina National Guard to remember these brave soldiers of the 30th "Old Hickory" Division.

If you have any information on these individuals or are related, please visit this website and register: ncww1monument.org

Sgt. Walter B. Ellis, Alamance, Co. I, 120th Infantry, 30th Division

Cook Otis B. Fogleman, Alamance, Co. E, 120th Infantry, 30th Division

Pvt. Walter I. Foster, Alamance, Co. D, 119th Infantry, 30th Division

Pvt. Henry W. Johnson, Alamance, Co. D, 155th Engineers

Pvt. 1st Class Robert Sutton, Alamance, Co. B, 119th Infantry, 30th Division

Pvt. Isam V. Watson, Alamance, Co. I, 120th Infantry, 30th Division

If you are not related but had family who served in World War I, please visit the website and register. We are compiling a list of family members of those who served.

John Merritt

Wilmington

The author is chairman of the North Carolina Monument Project.