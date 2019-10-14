Recently, officials from Wisconsin’s geographically largest county declared the second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day.

“We can’t undo the atrocities that have been done against indigenous peoples,” Tricia Zunker, associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, told Marathon County officials. “But we can recognize the beautiful cultures of the various tribal nations. ... And we can ... recognize the resilience of the native people. We’re still here.”

Observed in place of Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates the survival of Native Americans and the significant roles they play today. Seven states (Alabama, Hawaii, Maine, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont) and many cities now use this occasion to acknowledge the historical and cultural legacies of indigenous peoples.

Many of us are embarrassed by how little we know about Native Americans and their history of genocide, colonization, forced removals from their land, broken treaties, boarding schools and other forms of erasure or assimilation. We are also poorly informed about their continued resilience.

The revitalization of native culture and languages has brought increasing visibility to indigenous people. Excellent recent books — David Treuer’s “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present,” Nick Estes’ “Our History is the Future,” and Tommy Orange’s novel, “There There” — teach us about issues through the lens of the past.

It is also exciting to see indigenous people playing leadership roles, for example, in environmental and climate change activism and in anti-violence movements. Joy Harjo of the Muscogee Creek Nation has been named as the first Native American U.S. poet laureate. And Congress will soon have five Native Americans for the first time (including the appointment of a delegate from the Cherokee Nation, finally fulfilling an 1835 treaty commitment).

If we live in a city or state where Indigenous Peoples Day is recognized, we can help publicize and celebrate the day. If not, we can start working now to make sure our community officially acknowledges Indigenous Peoples Day next year.

We can work to include land acknowledgements (whose land are we on?) in public spaces and events, and oppose Indian imagery as mascots or advertisements. And it’s just a good time to promise ourselves that we will know a lot more about Native American issues by this time next year.

Nancy Worcester of Madison, Wisconsin, is a professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in gender and women’s studies and continuing studies.