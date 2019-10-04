Each year, just before the start the N.C. Mountain State Fair, state officials visit and assure the public that fair rides have been inspected and are safe. But no one in state government found a hidden hazard at this year’s fair that’s responsible for sickening at least 116 people with Legionnaires’ disease.

This is not to cast blame on any state agency or official. No one thought that the annual fair held the risk of spreading Legionnaires’ — until now.

The form of pneumonia cannot be spread from person to person but is linked to contaminated water or water droplets. Because of this, we can surmise that something at the fair was responsible for the outbreak. But so far we don’t know what that thing is.

Most folks who have gotten sick are Buncombe and Henderson County residents, with more than two-thirds of them requiring hospitalization. Cases have been confirmed in 16 North Carolina counties, with six cases confirmed in South Carolina. One Buncombe County man died as a result of the illness.

The fair was held Sept. 6-15 at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. People who contract the bacteria typically show symptoms within 14 days of exposure. Anyone who attended the fair and has symptoms of pneumonia-like cough, fever or shortness of breath should see a doctor immediately and talk with him/her about Legionnaires’ disease.

The N.C. Division of Public Health asked people who attended the fair to take an online survey, even if they did not get sick. The survey, now closed, was intended to help investigators understand the outbreak and help prevent future outbreaks

Meanwhile, the WNC Ag Center canceled the Asheville Gun and Knife Show that had been scheduled for this weekend.

“Based on the latest reports and in consultation with state public health officials, we have voluntarily decided not to rent the Davis Event Center while it undergoes an aggressive and comprehensive mitigation plan,” center officials said in a statement. “This is being done out of an abundance of caution and to reassure event attendees, fairgoers and Ag Center employees that the center is safe for occupancy.

“In collaboration with public health, we have taken steps to minimize water aerosolization opportunities on the grounds, as this is considered the means by which the Legionella bacteria is contracted,” the statement says. “While we all feel confident that the facility is safe, we want to take these proactive mitigation measures to reassure the public and our employees. Because of the seriousness of Legionnaire’s disease, we would rather err on the side of being overly proactive.”

Ag Center officials say they have followed every recommendation from public health officials and will continue to work with them to “try to determine the source of this outbreak and prevent future outbreaks."

North Carolina has two state fairs — the Mountain State Fair held annually here and the N.C. State Fair set for Oct. 17-27 in Raleigh. State officials should continue to work diligently to find and eradicate the source of illness.