With all the sincerity and conviction they could muster, the major Democratic presidential candidates scrambled last month to out-promise each other on how they would, if elected, solve America's health care problems, fix immigration, help college students pay their debts, and withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

They make it sound so easy, so logical, so doable and oh-so affordable.

Voters will decide in the coming year which of the remaining contenders ultimately challenges Donald Trump in 2020. They will risk failure at every turn if they settle for soundbite-friendly, simplistic answers to complex problems.

To hear the candidates talk about Afghanistan, for example, it's as if a withdrawal after 18 years of occupation would be consequence-free. Trump made similar promises before his election about withdrawing, but as he's now learning, it's not as easy as waving a magic presidential wand.

When queried what she would do as president, Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated during the Sept. 12 candidates' debate, "What we're doing right now in Afghanistan is not helping the safety and security of the United States. It is not helping the safety and security of the world. It is not helping the safety and security of Afghanistan." The audience responded with thunderous applause.

But Democrats should be asking how someone like Warren, a champion of women's rights, would square her stand with the likely outcome for Afghan women. Millions of Afghan women depend on the U.S. presence to prevent the Taliban from returning to power and returning them to a status as faceless, powerless slaves.

It's important to note that, despite all the eye rolling the candidates did when the subject of Trump and his trade war came up, they were quick to agree that China deserves to be punished for stealing U.S. technology. Several supported higher tariffs on China. In other words, they're calling for essentially what Trump is doing now.

The candidates have been equally simplistic when it comes to pressing issues like immigration, health care or the massive debts being accrued by college students.

As Republicans correctly note, there's no such thing as "free" college tuition. Someone must pay the bill for plans to erase college tuition debts or to eliminate tuition costs for future college students. The professors still need to be paid. The universities still have massive infrastructure costs that must be covered.

Any such "free" plan would require a wholesale political shift in Congress to the far left, and there's no indication that American voters in staunchly Republican districts across the country are anywhere close to embracing these far-left ideas.

Doesn't someone owe voters a hard dose of reality about how much these plans would cost? Dreaming, as the old Blondie song went, is free. Reality can be very, very expensive.