The N.C. Department of Transportation has helped to relieve some concerns over its Interstate 26 widening project by pledging to keep two lanes in each direction open during daytime hours.

State officials have also done a good job of communicating their plans to the public, including a news conference they held Wednesday at Biltmore Park.

From a parking deck overlooking the interstate, where taxpayers will spend $534 million over five years to add lanes and replace bridges, engineers asked motorists to use patience and caution during the massive project.

Division 14 Engineer Brian Burch summed up what we all need to do in two simple words: pay attention. That means no texting or looking down at your phone, and not allowing yourself to be distracted by what’s going on outside the narrowed lanes of construction zones.

“You are going to have the tendency to want to see what’s going on,” Burch said. “The best thing to do is to keep your eyes on the road and keep moving forward and not be the rubbernecker that causes an accident or causes congestion.”

If only everyone would heed that advice.

Keeping traffic flowing, avoiding accidents and saving lives also means obeying the speed limit — 55 mph in work zones at all times, even when workers aren’t working.

Slowing down, paying attention and avoiding distractions are habits we should all establish now, because those work zones are going to be there for a long time — the job won’t be done until 2024.

Crews will begin putting up signs and installing barriers next week on the Buncombe County stretch, 7.8 miles from the I-40/240 interchange to Airport Road (N.C. 280).

Construction is expected to start a little later, in November or December, on the 9.1-mile Henderson County section, from Airport Road to U.S. 64, the Four Seasons Boulevard/Chimney Rock Road exit. Plans to widen the interstate down past Upward Road to U.S. 25 have been temporarily suspended due to a shortfall of highway funds.

Fortunately, the shortfall has not stalled projects already underway, so NCDOT on Wednesday was able to award a $271 million contract to the low bidders for the Henderson County segment, Archer-Western and Wright Brothers Construction. It will start by replacing eight bridges, five of which are overpasses. Later it will close the two rest areas near the county line and replace them with new facilities.

The local project will also reconfigure the U.S. 25/Asheville Highway interchange to a diverging diamond, like the N.C. 280/Airport Road interchange.

Even though NCDOT has promised to keep two lanes open in both directions, those lanes will be narrower. We’ll begin to see slimmer, 11-foot lanes in October between Long Shoals Road and the French Broad River in Buncombe County. It’s an area that’s notorious for snarled traffic.

NCDOT should fully use its electronic billboards and traffic management system to alert travelers of problems when they occur. Real-time communication won’t prevent traffic jams, but it can help lessen the headaches by alerting people to find alternative routes or delay travel.