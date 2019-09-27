There’s one bright spot in Wednesday’s news that German auto parts manufacturer Continental plans to close its Fletcher brake systems plant, displacing about 650 workers.

The plant will shut down by the end of 2022, but the layoffs won’t happen immediately, a company spokesman said. Officials blame a decline in orders for the hydraulic brake systems for the shutdown.

“There are many factors that will influence the timing, but we don’t anticipate any reduction in workforce until mid-year 2021,” said Mary Arraf, senior manager of communications for Continental’s North American region.

That will give local economic development and Blue Ridge Community College officials time to plan to help workers retrain and find new jobs. They wasted no time.

Hours after the closing was announced, BRCC officials met with Brittany Brady, president of the Henderson County Partnership for Economic Development, to start working on a plan. “We feel confident that among the 130 manufacturers in Henderson County, (Continental’s) skilled workforce will not have problems finding jobs,” she said.

Continental is one of the county’s largest employers, accounting for more than 11 percent of the county’s industrial workforce, estimated at about 5,800. The loss is a blow for workers, their families and the community that have benefited from the plant’s presence for 22 years. The facility first opened in 1997 under the name ITT and became part of Continental in 2006.

The closing is the first for a major industry in Henderson County in more than a decade. The most recent shutdown of a similar size industry was almost 15 years ago when office furniture manufacturer Steelcase closed its Fletcher plant, costing 480 jobs.

The county has added hundreds of industrial jobs since then, another factor that should work in favor of Continental employees as they seek new jobs.

“This is certainly not the response we ever want to hear from our industry, but this does give us time to put a plan in place and give the company time to maybe realign their plans for a positive outcome in Henderson County,” Brady said.

Asked if the company might reconsider the closing, she replied, “A lot can happen in 24 months.”

The announcement was a “complete surprise,” she said, noting that Continental had made several major expansions at the plant. In 2013, the company said it would invest $35 over five years to increase the size of the factory and create new jobs.

“There is nothing this community could have done to prevent this,” Brady said, adding that the corporation loves Henderson County. “At the end of the day this was a business decision due to the shift in the automotive market,” she said.

The plan that local officials are working on may involve helping workers find placements with other employers, and retraining them when necessary.

The county’s economic development leaders and BRCC officials deserve credit for jumping into action to start work on that plan. The goal should be to ensure that all workers who live in Henderson County are able to find new jobs here.