The number of e-cigarette users, many of them teenagers, who have been stricken by a mysterious and acute lung illness has more than doubled around the country in just the past week or so.

More than 450 people have been hospitalized with serious respiratory distress and six people have died. Public health officials still don’t know what it is causing the ailment.

The silver lining is that this mystery illness has lit a fire under the Food and Drug Administration.

Last Wednesday, President Donald Trump, flanked by the heads of the FDA and the Department of Health and Human Services, announced that his administration is planning to remove flavored electronic cigarettes from the market because “people are dying.”

There’s no evidence at the moment that the addition of bubble gum, cotton candy and other tasty flavorings to the e-cigarette liquid is responsible for this deadly lung disease that has cropped up in at least 33 states. Maybe it’s unrelated; maybe it’s a factor in, or even the cause of, the outbreak.

Investigators are looking at whether the use of vitamin E oil in the aftermarket modification of e-cigarette pods by people vaping THC might be the culprit. Inhaling oil is extremely damaging to the lungs.

To be safe, public health officials are cautioning people against vaping anything until they know for sure.

But even if the flavored nicotine isn’t the villain of this particular epidemic, it’s still doing considerable harm by attracting kids to these products, and then offering something other than the harsh and unappetizing taste of straight tobacco to keep them coming back.

If you want to keep kids away from vaping and whatever it is that’s putting people in the hospital, making electronic cigarettes less appealing is a strategy that studies indicate could work. Nearly 80% of teens who reported vaping said they tried flavors first.

We welcome this action, assuming Trump follows through. Alex Azar, secretary of HHS, the FDA’s parent agency, said in no uncertain terms that flavored vaping products would be gone soon and that rules would be released in a matter of weeks.

We hope this move does not discourage state and local governments from moving forward with their own crackdowns on flavored tobacco products.