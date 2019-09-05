California lawmakers are considering awarding subsidies to companies that express a point of view their state legislature favors.

That’s an appalling thought.

The bill would offer an additional $50 million in tax credits to film and TV producers who locate their productions in California at least in part because of the restrictive abortion laws in other states. Subsidy applicants would have to submit “a narrative summary describing how the qualified taxpayer, and any relevant activities during the production period, shares California’s values with regard to women’s reproductive rights,” which would be a factor in the California Film Commission’s decisions about whom to fund.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the bill’s title is the “Share Our Values Tax Credit.”

The Times’ editorial board blasted the proposal, arguing that it “smacks of bribing companies to boycott, and it opens the door for more tit-for-tat tax break wars among states.” Yet like a Timex watch, the proposal keeps ticking,

The issue here isn’t abortion rights, which are under sustained attack in multiple states to the east. It’s whether the state should decide whether someone should receive tax dollars based on his or her speech and opinions.

We’re looking at the flip side of the First Amendment coin. Not only is it constitutionally suspect for the government to restrict or compel legal speech, it’s constitutionally suspect for the government to discriminate against you because of the legal things you say. Such discrimination is illegal unless the government can show that it has a compelling state interest in doing so, and that its method is the least bad way to accomplish that goal.

There may be a compelling state interest in subsidizing film and TV production, given how intense and subsidy-driven the competition for these jobs has become among states. But what’s the compelling interest in subsidizing pro-abortion-rights producers? If the point of the subsidies is to attract the jobs being created, it doesn’t matter what the film or TV series is about, does it?

But don’t take my non-lawyerly word for it. Here’s what UCLA law professor and First Amendment expert Eugene Volokh had to say when I emailed him about the bill:

“Denying a grant or other benefit (including a tax credit) to a person or group based on its ideology is a clear First Amendment violation: The Court reaffirmed that just in 2013, in U.S. Agency for International Development vs. Alliance for Open Society International, when it struck down a policy that denied HIV-prevention grants to any organization ‘that does not have a policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking.’”

You can’t ignore the malodorous precedent that would be set if AB 1442 were enacted. Lawmakers have always been tempted to use the tax code to affect behavior, and it makes sense in some cases to do that. The best example is the huge tax on cigarettes, which effectively deters smoking. But using the tax code to try to shape what people say and think is a giant step over the guardrail.

Jon Healey is deputy editorial page editor of the Los Angeles Times.