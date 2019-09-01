What makes Hendersonville and Henderson County such a great place to grow up (or go to summer camp) for kids; to live, work and raise a family for adults; and to retire for seniors?

The list is long: Warm, friendly people and small-town Southern charm. A strong and varied economy based on manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, retirement, education, medicine and, increasingly, outdoor recreation, craft brewing, wineries and entrepreneurship.

It has a sky-high quality of life anchored by natural wonders including Pisgah National Forest, DuPont State Recreation Forest and the Green River. And green space as far as the eye can see — thanks to agriculture — including our claim to fame as “the apple capital of the South.”

t’s no wonder that Henderson County has seen 49 straight years of uninterrupted population growth, with an average of 1,535 new residents coming every year.

Pardon us for bragging a little as we welcome thousands of visitors to the 73rd Annual N.C. Apple Festival, four days of family fun around the theme “The Fruits of our Labor Day.” Thanks for coming. You picked a great time to visit, with the crisp, clear, gorgeous mountain weather we’ve been having the past few days.

With lows in the 50s at night and daytime highs near 80, it’s the kind of late-summer weather that’s been drawing visitors to our area for well over a century. It’s also perfect weather to get out and enjoy the sights, sounds and aromas of our annual harvest festival.

Hopefully you’ve been able to get out and enjoy the continuous music, street fair, crafts, food vendors, sidewalk sales, local markets, foot races, apple tours, auto exhibits, historical programs, kiddie carnival and other festivities.

This harvest season promises a high-quality apple crop, and a sigh of relief for farmers after last year, when more than 100 inches of rain fell in the wettest year on record. After a very wet start to this year, the rains eased off to a more normal pattern, allowing the farmers to work their fields and the apples and other crops to mature without excessive damage from soggy weather.

As we celebrate at the King Apple Parade on Monday, many of us will be thinking about our friends and neighbors in Florida, which is being threatened by Hurricane Dorian. Many of our seasonal guests and part-time residents split their time between here and the Sunshine State, so this storm is of special concern, even if it does not directly affect our area.

Among the many blessings we enjoy living here are four distinct seasons. As summer fades into fall, we’re looking forward to brilliant fall leaf colors, which experts predict we will see, weather permitting, after last year’s dull, muted leaf color.

The Apple Festival is just the beginning of the fall tourism season. We hope our visitors have a great time and come back to share the bounty of everything our beautiful community has to offer.