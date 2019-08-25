More than 13,500 Henderson County Public Schools students and their families will be on the roads Monday morning as kids on the traditional schedule head back to school, requiring us all to use extra caution.

More than 100 school buses will be rolling, picking up kids standing at bus stops, while car-riding families add heavy traffic to the morning commute and line up on roads outside the system’s 23 schools. Motorists who have gotten used to lighter summer traffic patterns should be aware and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

In addition to paying extra attention and not speeding, remember that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus. Last year, the school system reported 78 instances of motorists risking young lives by driving around buses with their stop arms extended.

To help address this dangerous situation, the school system has installed extended stop arms on 11 school buses running routes with the highest number of reported violations. These stop arms are six feet long compared to the standard 18 inches, and reach into the adjacent lane.

The Henderson County Board of Commissioners allocated $22,500 for the pilot program to try to reduce the number of motorists passing stopped school buses.

All motorists are required to stop when a school bus is stopped to pick up or drop off students. The only exception is along a four-lane highway divided by a median, or a five-lane highway with a center turn lane. In those cases, only motorists traveling the same direction as the bus are required to stop.

The school system has also put in place other changes to address school safety, as staff writer Andrew Mundhenk reports in today’s edition. This includes creating a new full-time position of director of school safety. The school system has hired Scott Masington, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience working in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables, for this role.

As part of his job to observe, evaluate and improve school safety, Masington will work with schools on crisis management and emergency response plans and coordinate a comprehensive security/school safety program.

The school system is nearing its goal of having secure and verified entries at every school’s main entrance, Masington said. This requires visitors to first enter into a controlled vestibule area that leads directly into the school office. Office personnel control access into the school interior.

Schools will also now require parents and guardians to show a valid photo ID in order to pick up their students.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has also filled 22 of the 23 school resource officer positions for traditional and charter schools in the county. The Hendersonville Police Department has five SROs who cover the four schools within city limits.

Improving student and school safety requires cooperation, care and attention from everyone, from motorists on the roads to students, teachers, parents and school staff. Here’s to a safe, happy and productive year for all.