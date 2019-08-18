Heaven help us, because politics surely isn’t.

Now we have two Democratic presidential candidates who are saying that a white police officer was committing murder five years ago when he shot and killed an innocent black man in Ferguson, Mo. In fact, a tediously careful federal investigation cleared the officer of anything criminal, just the defense of his own life.

But that has not stopped Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris from what is either inexcusable ignorance or spirited political opportunism helping to stir up racial enmity.

The Ferguson incident sparked similar arguments about police officers, and soon enough we had riots in Ferguson and outrage throughout the country growing worse as other police shootings of black people occurred.

The fact is that the young man who was shot, Michael Brown, had just recently stolen some cigarillos from a store and punched the police officer in the face as he sat is his car. DNA tests helped prove as much.

Later, the massively sized 18-year-old rushed at the police officer despite demands that he stop and, if the cop had said, oh well, so what, Brown could have wrestled away his gun and blown his brains out.

Some witnesses, who happened to be black and courageous, verified this story. But here we are, five years later, and Warren and Harris are verifying their inability to serve in the White House.

Even some liberal commentators are having at them, if not their debate-stage comrades named Bill de Blasio, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O’Rourke. They spout a similar yarn while at least avoiding the word “murder.”

There obviously are bad cops, and there obviously is mistreatment of black Americans, and the Ferguson police operation did appear racially prejudiced. But a recent study published by the National Academy of Sciences shows that white police officers are no more likely to shoot black civilians than black police officers, and that there is no police shooting epidemic.

Many police around the country are right now working for better community relationships, and that is good. What’s needed generally is more mutual understanding, more principled, reasonable compromise, an understanding of how slavery and Jim Crow have their sad legacies, along with an appreciation of how far we have come.

What we don’t need is factually amiss name-calling as a substitute for debate.

To be calling everyone you disagree with a racist all the time is to trivialize this most excruciating of characterizations into just an angry, confused way of talking.

None of this is to say that President Donald Trump is an example of the better angels of our nature, or that there are no rational reasons to want to replace him.

But, except for a few with almost no support, the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates does more to boggle the mind than inspire it.

Jay Ambrose is a columnist with Tribune News Service. Reach him at speaktojay@aol.com.