News that the N.C. Department of Transportation is finally preparing to start work to widen Interstate 26 raises questions for motorists who travel the often-clogged artery. For Henderson County residents, those questions include:

∙ When will work start to widen the portion of I-26 in Henderson County, and how long will it take?

∙ What will DOT do to prevent massive traffic tie-ups for people who commute within Henderson County and in southern Buncombe County?

∙ With I-26 traffic often snarled to a standstill before construction begins, why did DOT wait so long to get started?

Here’s what we know:

DOT plans to widen I-26 from four to eight lanes from I-40 to U.S. 25 at Mountain Home, and to six lanes from there to U.S. 64. A later project is slated to continue the six lanes to U.S. 25 South. The total cost is estimated at $392 million

DOT recently awarded a $263 million contract to Fluor-United Joint Venture of Greenville, S.C., to widen 8.6 miles of I-26 from N.C. 191 near the Asheville Outlet Mall to the Henderson County line near Airport Road.

Construction is expected to start in late September — just as thousands of leaf-looking tourists make their annual pilgrimage to Western North Carolina — and to take almost five years, until spring 2024.

Replacing bridges over the French Broad River, and the Blue Ridge Parkway bridge over I-26, are some of the engineering challenges. No one seems to have considered that the interstate would one day need to be widened when they designed the parkway bridge abutments hemming in the four-lane interstate decades ago.

The Buncombe County project promises years of traffic headaches on a section that’s often clogged to a standstill. But what about the section in Henderson County?

DOT’s news release says it plans to receive bids this fall to widen the 13.6-mile stretch. That is a big improvement from two years ago, when construction was not planned to start until 2026. Still, the widening is years overdue.

The reason the two sections are being bid separately lies at the heart of the third question: Why did it take so long to start work to widen I-26?

The Henderson County section lies in DOT’s highway division 14; the Buncombe County section in division 13. In the early 2000s, DOT tried to start work on widening the Henderson County section at the urging of local politicians.

Environmentalists sued, saying the state should not widen the local section without considering the need and impact of widening the highway all the way into Asheville. A federal judge agreed, and now here we are, 17 years later, waiting for work to finally start.

We could blame the delay on environmental groups, but the real reason lies with DOT’s compartmentalization. The state should have put forth a unified plan to widen the interstate through both counties two decades ago.

Given the huge increase in traffic over that time, DOT should do everything possible to limit the impact on motorists who use I-26 in Henderson County.