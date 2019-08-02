Racist incitements

To the editor: I grew up in Hendersonville during the last years of legal segregation in the late 1950s and ’60s. It was a bad time with so much racism.

But in spite of that, there was no racist language coming out of the mouths of American presidents of the time. Not like President Donald Trump today with his slandering, racist incitements.

The furthest back I remember was President Dwight Eisenhower. While I don’t personally remember any school desegregation battles, I did learn later about school confrontations in Little Rock, Ark. In 1957, black students tried to enroll at an all-white public high school there. Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus blocked their way. When they finally enrolled a few days later, crowds of angry white people rioted outside and threatened the students.

There was no racial incitement or backing down by President Eisenhower. He placed the National Guard under federal control and sent in 1,000 U.S. Army paratroopers from the 101st Airborne in order to protect the students and restore order.

That was then. Today, we have the disgusting language and behavior of President Trump. Let’s restore honor and decency in this country by voting Trump out of office as well as all the cowering lawmakers that support him.

Chris Walters, Hendersonville

Delayed trial

To the editor: Your article recently on the ongoing delay in bringing to trial the man accused of killing Tommy Bryson two years ago reminds us again of what an egregious miscarriage of justice is being inflicted — not on the alleged perpetrator, but on the Bryson family.

While they doubtless struggle each day with that dreadful event and the loss of a wonderful husband and father, the interminable wait for the actual trial of Mr. Phillip Michael Stroupe must be difficult indeed, for they will have to face again the specifics of that horrendous day.

I would like to know what the holdup is. The prosecution and the judges owe some sort of explanation for this unconscionable delay in the trial of Mr. Stroupe. How much the court-appointed defense lawyers are charging the taxpayers may never be known.

Charles Dickens once wrote a book called “Bleak House” in which a trial lasted some 60 years before its resolution. Hopefully, no one is attempting to beat this record in Henderson County.

Robert Johnson, Hendersonville

Elect Coletta

To the editor: Anne Coletta (letters to the editor, June 28 edition) speaks for hundreds of registered voters. Ms. Coletta also speaks for hundreds of nonresidents who pay taxes to the village of Flat Rock and pay taxes to Henderson County.

She cares about all residents, even non-voting generational property owners. Her dedication to serving Flat Rock and Henderson County is sincere and proven.

My family is blessed to still own property within Henderson County. We treasure time spent in the mountains of North Carolina just as our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents have done.

Because we are concerned about growth and road projects, we have attended Flat Rock Village Council meetings for years. We may not be able to vote in elections, but our voices can be heard. The time has come for registered voters to elect Anne Coletta to the council!

The Middleton-Stoney family, Flat Rock