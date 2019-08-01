For all the talk about why Donald Trump was elected president while losing the popular vote and how he could win again, one of the least discussed results of the 2016 election offers valuable lessons for Democrats.

An astounding 7.8 million voters cast their presidential ballots for someone other than Trump or Hillary Clinton. The two biggest third-party vote getters were Libertarian Gary Johnson (almost 4.5 million votes) and Green Party nominee Jill Stein (1.5 million voters). But others received almost another 1.9 million votes, as well.

Libertarians and Greens may try to convince you that this reflects growing support for their parties. It doesn’t. Their strong showing was due to the unpopularity of the two major party nominees.

In 2004, the two major party nominees, George W. Bush and John Kerry, drew 99% of the popular vote. Four years later, Barack Obama and John McCain drew 98.58% of the popular vote. And in 2012, Obama and Mitt Romney drew 98.26% of the popular vote, according to data gathered by the Federal Election Commission.

But in 2016, Clinton and Trump together received only 94.27% of the popular vote. Both were so widely unpopular that millions of voters opted to waste their votes by supporting third-party candidates who had no hope of winning.

Two key swing states, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, make clear what occurred.

The Democratic presidential nominee carried Pennsylvania in 2004, 2008 and 2012. But in 2016, Trump carried the state by 44,000 votes.

Obama and Romney combined for 98.6% of Pennsylvania’s popular vote in 2012, but Trump and Clinton combined for only 95.6% four years later. Apparently, hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania voters couldn’t stomach either of the major parties’ nominees.

The same thing happened in Wisconsin. It was near a dead heat in 2004 (Kerry won it by a mere 11,000 votes), but Obama carried it comfortably in 2008 (415,000 votes) and 2012 (213,000 votes). Then in 2016, Trump carried the Badger State by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Third-party and independent hopefuls in Wisconsin drew 39,483 votes in 2012 but more than four times that number, 188,330 votes, in 2016.

Elsewhere, the same thing happened. In Florida, third-party voting quadrupled from 73,000 votes in 2012 to 297,000 votes in 2016. In Michigan, it increased almost five-fold, from 51,000 to almost 251,000.

Some third-party votes were cast by Libertarians, Greens and others who regularly vote third party. But the surge undoubtedly reflects the baggage of the major party nominees.

Increased support for third-party candidates occurred in every state, though with differences in magnitude.

Many conservative and pragmatic Republicans found Trump vulgar, narcissistic, intellectually lazy and unqualified to be president, but they couldn’t force themselves to vote for Clinton.

On the other hand, some Democrats saw Clinton as insufficiently progressive and untrustworthy, and there was no way they could vote for her.

In theory, Trump could have reached out during his presidency to Republican defectors. Instead, he chose to double-down on personal attacks, nationalist rhetoric and divisive appeals to non-college whites, who helped elect him. That makes it unlikely Trump can attract many voters who wasted their votes in 2016.

Democrats have the rare opportunity next year to woo progressives, Republicans and swing voters who threw their votes away by supporting third-party hopefuls. But if Democrats select a nominee who is again unpalatable to many voters, as Clinton was, that could send anti-Trump Republicans and swing voters back to third parties again in 2020.

While it is true that the Democrats “waste” large numbers of popular votes in California and New York, that’s not why Clinton lost in 2016. She failed to mobilize anti-Trump voters, too many of whom decided that they couldn’t support either major party nominee.

Winning those voters who defected from the two major parties would be an important step for either party.

And right now, only the Democrats are in a position to take advantage of that, which is not good news for President Trump, not only in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin but also nationally.

Stuart Rothenberg is a columnist with Roll Call.