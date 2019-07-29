A laughingstock

I am a 60-year-old North Carolina native going back many generations. I used to be proud of being from North Carolina, but many local, hostile government decisions have tarnished that view for the past few years.

However, never in my life have I been more ashamed or disgusted to be from North Carolina than when watching my fellow North Carolina natives rally behind Donald Trump in Greenville, shouting “Send her back!”

It is precisely this vitriolic, white man rhetoric that taints the entire Southeast. No wonder we are still the laughingstock of the rest of the nation. The white people in North Carolina were poor immigrants from Ireland, Scotland and Germany. What makes you better than anyone else?

When I was young and questioning the hateful ways of the world, I’ll always remember something my daddy used to tell me, and it certainly applies here: “Honey, there are Christians, and then there are Christians.”

All of you who support this hatred of “others” need to be sent back under the rocks from which you have crawled.

Elizabeth Hammond, Hendersonville

Early voting

Recent changes in early voting procedures make it harder for some people to vote.

Democratic state Rep. Amos Quick cites the law (enacted by the GOP majority in the General Assembly) that if one early voting site is open on the weekend, all the rest of a county’s sites must also be open for the same hours. Individual counties could no longer adjust hours at each site.

The “solution” in Henderson County this past election was to have only one early voting site at the Board of Elections. This was very inconvenient for the majority of county residents.

Let your voter voice be heard! Did you, or someone you know, not vote in November 2018 because of difficulty in transportation or timing issues in being able to vote early? If so, the Henderson County Democratic Party wants to hear from you, regardless of your party affiliation. Share your story with the BOE and county commissioners in an attempt to increase the early voting budget.

Please tell your story to www.myhcdp.com by filling out our online form, or call and tell us your story at 828-692-6424. We want to help all voters get to the polls in 2020!

Cindy Ellis, Hendersonville

America haters

The mainstream media, trustworthy leftists that they are, were quick to support “the squad” when the four anti-American liberals whom President Donald Trump called out screamed, “Racism! Racism!”

And that’s odd. Trump never referenced their skin color. He simply identified them for what they are: America-hating socialists who are bent on destroying our beloved country.

His message was “Go destroy some other country,” correctly implying that each of them is paid $174,000 per year out of taxpayer funds plus exorbitant benefits, and therefore their loyalty should be to America — which demonstrably it is not.

Times-News letter writers who have echoed the “racism” theme are duped. Perhaps less selective hearing and more attention to reality are in order for them.

Hale Meserow, Hendersonville