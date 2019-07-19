Should the state take over the Cape Fear Museum?

Under Senate Bill 525, a super-vague measure introduced by Sen. Jerry Tillman of Archdale, and quietly passed last month and signed into law, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is directed simply to “evaluate the feasibility of operating a museum in southeastern North Carolina” and report back.

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Boseman -- who pushed for the idea -- has implied such a facility would replace Wilmington's Cape Fear Museum, though the legislation mentions neither Wilmington or the county-owned museum at 10th and Market. Obviously something’s brewing behind the scenes.

Would there be some kind of partnership with the Cape Fear Museum? Would the state take over the museum entirely? Would the Cape Fear Museum be in play at all? The legislation doesn’t say.

Boseman, a former senator, told WECT News that the state could put more resources into a museum, and its ownership would free up the $1 million in funding the county spends on the museum each year.

It is an appealing notion:

The state could probably spend a lot more money promoting the museum. Being a state site would give it more cachet and link it directly with our outstanding state museums in Raleigh and elsewhere. That’s pretty good company. There could be more opportunities for expansion and better facilities.

(We can’t help but believe Boseman’s support of the plan is related to the Project Grace proposal, which would see the Cape Fear Museum moved to a new facility on the downtown library block the county wants to redevelop. Boseman is skeptical of the plan, which seems to have slowed to a crawl. We would like to see the museum in the main part of downtown, regardless of who owns it.)

There certainly is a precedent for state museums located outside the flagship facilities in Raleigh, including the N.C. Maritime Museums in Southport and Beaufort. State museums in Asheville and Elizabeth City focus on those unique areas.

Of course, the new law refers only to "a museum in Southeastern North Carolina." What if the state chooses Fayetteville or Elizabethtown or Wallace?

And what if the state decides to cherry-pick, grabbing the museum's choicest exhibits and shipping them off to Raleigh or Charlotte or wherever? During World War I, when the local museum was kicked out of the Wilmington Light Infantry armory for the duration, the state took hold of the artifacts and it took more than a decade for local organizers to get them back.

None of these caveats make state control of the museum a bad idea, but a lot of questions remain to be answered.