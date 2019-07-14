I spent the entire last week of June in Grand Island, Neb.

There are three kinds of weather in Nebraska. Hot and windy, cold and windy and wet and windy. Sometimes all on the same day. The result of this is, you spend a lot of time indoors with people from all over the country.

This was a 4-H competition, so we had moms, dads, grandparents, little sisters and brothers there along with the 700 or so competitors. We had people from Alaska, Florida, California and even South Georgia there.

We had Minnesotans saying “Ja” for yes and Louisianans saying “naw” for no. Texicans wearing big hats and New Mexicans wearing bigger hats. Cowgirl boots, sneakers, flip flops. Torn jeans and yoga pants.

The broad spectrum of American society was on display right in front of my eyes.

One of the things they do is when each event is called to hand out awards, all the competitors in that event make a double line leading to the stage, and when the top 10 individuals and the top five teams are called, they run through the line high-fiving the entire line.

I stood across from a young lady with long dark hair who was Sioux from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, next to a curly-haired, freckle-faced girl from Harnett County, N.C. I cheered boys and girls with names like Martinez and Cindy and Johnson and Singh and Latei … Latif … Laterie …

I don’t know how to spell her name. I don’t think I ever said it the same way twice, either. The point is, every color, ethnicity, gender and culture you could imagine was present.

I suppose I could break it down to how many of this and that were represented, but what difference does it make, and who should care?

The 10 individuals awarded in smallbore rifle? I know eight of them were female. I know because I counted them in the picture I took before sitting down to this keyboard, but at the time it did not and does not now matter.

Western culture comes in for a lot of criticism now. It is a trendy thing to do. Blame all the world’s troubles on it.

Colonialism, slavery and wars of expansion are things we are glad to be rid of. But the result of all that is that Western culture has been forced to develop cultural tolerance that just doesn’t exist in places like Central America, Africa, most of Asia and Mexico.

That may be offensive to you. I know it is an unpopular view, but I have talked to Mexicans, Guatemalans, Salvadorans. I have witnessed the pecking order between Haitians and Dominicans.

That football player who won’t stand for the national anthem? He’s a brave man, I’ll give him that, but the Western values that he is so dissatisfied with are what enable him to become famous for kneeling instead of standing. In most of the places I just mentioned, he would be in jail where the police aren’t expected to behave.

In America, it is considered admirable to have Native-American ancestry. Ask the next Latin American immigrants you meet if they have any Indian in their bloodlines. Some may very well be pretty darn offended. I thought I was going to get cut once because I didn’t understand this.

