Drug price controls

Nearly 30,000 South Carolinians will be diagnosed with cancer this year. Fortunately, their chances of survival are better than ever. American cancer mortality rates have fallen 26 percent since the 1990s thanks to new drugs.

Federal bureaucrats are threatening to derail this progress. The Department of Health and Human Services wants to impose price controls on advanced drugs covered by Medicare. This would deter pharmaceutical research and smother the cures of tomorrow.

Sen. Tim Scott is well positioned to oppose the rule. Let’s pray he does.

HHS’ rule impacts Medicare Part B, which covers advanced drugs administered in a doctor’s office. HHS has proposed indexing Part B drug payments to the prices paid in nations that impose strict price controls on medicines.

Bureaucrats think price controls would reduce Part B drug spending. It might — but at immense cost to South Carolinians’ health.

U.S. biopharmaceutical firms invest billions in research and development each year. Most of those efforts bear no fruit. The majority of experimental drugs fail in the lab or clinical trials.

Yet developers invest in risky projects hoping to reap billions from the sale of a successful drug. Innovators will stop those efforts if price controls make it impossible to turn a profit.

South Carolinians can’t afford that. Firms have invested more than $331 million in 700 clinical trials currently underway in South Carolina. These trials provide patients with cutting-edge experimental drugs. Three million South Carolinians have a chronic disease. Early access to new therapies could mean the difference between life and death.

South Carolinians are relying on Sen. Scott. If he fails to stop this proposal, thousands of chronically ill South Carolinians will lose access to groundbreaking cures in the years to come.

Sandra Bryan, 6th Congressional District chair of the South Carolina Republican Party

In ethanol’s defense

A June 17 guest editorial claimed that ethanol is better for farmers than consumers. The truth is that President Donald Trump’s rollback of outdated regulations on summer sales of 15 percent ethanol (E15) fuel blends benefits rural communities and motorists alike.

The new rule simply gives consumers one more choice. As GasBuddy recently noted, “The year-round approval of E15 will mean another outlet for corn growers, and lower prices for consumers who want to fill up with E15, which is generally offered 5 to 10 cents per gallon lower than E10 gasoline.”

E15 is approved by the EPA for all cars built since 2001, which means it offers a more affordable fuel option for nine out of 10 motorists. And because ethanol boosts octane, higher blends can offer superior performance. That’s why NASCAR switched to a 15 percent ethanol blend in 2011.

It’s also an environmental winner. A 2019 USDA report shows ethanol reduces emissions by 39 percent or more. And outside experts agree. The latest scientific literature demonstrates that E15 “reduces harmful volatile organic compound emissions, displaces cancer-causing emissions, and reduces smog-forming potential, as well as cuts greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

Given the benefits, it’s no wonder E15 is already available in 31 states. So while South Carolina farmers and biofuel producers will certainly benefit, it’s clear that consumers come out ahead when there’s competition at the fuel pump.

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, the nation’s largest association of ethanol producers and supporters.

Carolina Day

On Friday, June 28, South Carolinians will celebrate the 242nd Carolina Day, commemorating the Battle of Sullivan’s Island. On June 28, 1776, an assault by British forces attempted to seize Charles Town. A small force of Carolina patriots responded to this attack; they included South Carolinians, North Carolinians and Native Americans — all commanded by Col. William Moultrie and Col. William “Danger” Thomson.

Defending Breach Inlet and the partially completed palmetto fort, the Carolinians defied the odds and successfully repelled the invasion force. Their spectacular victory against the might of the British Empire dampened British hopes for quickly subduing the rebellion in the American colonies and greatly strengthened the patriots’ resolve for independence.

First known as Palmetto Day, our Carolina Day celebration was born of this important victory, so on June 28, I urge South Carolinians and visitors to our state to go to St. Michael’s Church in Charleston at 10 a.m. Friday and participate in a service of thanksgiving, including much patriotic music. At 11 a.m., participants will gather at Washington Park and thereafter march to White Point Garden.

Jack Warren, executive director of the American Revolution Institute and a George Washington scholar, will speak about “The Improbable Victory that Made Us a Nation.” Revolutionary re-enactors will have a surprise for all gathered, and the Charleston Concert Band will offer a free concert of patriotic music.

As always, please fly your state flag on June 28; it really inspires all of us to see, as we travel around our great state, a field of indigo blue and white. All citizens are welcome to join us to celebrate why this hard-fought victory is an essential part of our state’s role in securing the freedoms all Americans enjoy today.

Larry Fritz, Spartanburg

Antiquated laws

For anyone who has had surgery at a hospital, surgical center or doctor’s office, chances are high that a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) provided the anesthesia and stayed with the patient throughout the entire procedure.

South Carolina has more than 1,300 CRNAs who provide every type of anesthesia in all health care settings, including epidurals, spinal and nerve blocks, twilight sedation and pain management. Their role is critical: They are responsible for the safety of their patients before, during and after anesthesia.

To date, 40 states have modernized their laws to delete language requiring physician supervision for practicing CRNAs. South Carolina is not one of them, and it’s time for that to change.

This past legislative session, Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, and Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, introduced bills that would remove the physician supervision requirements for CRNAs currently found in our state’s Nurse Practice Act. The legislation, Senate Bill 563 and House Bill 4278, would not impact health care facilities that currently have supervising anesthesiologists but, rather, would give smaller sites more choice in how to provide anesthesia care.

As president of the S.C. Association of Nurse Anesthetists, I urge lawmakers to pass this important legislation in 2020.

States that have eliminated supervision requirements are seeing the benefits. Rural, inner-city and other medically underserved areas are filling gaps in services to improve access. At the same time, they are reducing the cost of health care while still achieving the highest quality of care possible.

South Carolina should join those states. I encourage lawmakers to update our antiquated laws to allow CRNAs to best serve the needs of our patients and communities now and in the future.

Cheryl Schosky, president, S.C. Association of Nurse Anesthetists