Mr. Stewart went to Washington. Once as an actor 70 years ago, and last week as a real-life citizen fighting for fellow Americans. Both Mr. Stewarts made history by advocating justice.

The 1939 Hollywood blockbuster “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” made a legend of James “Jimmy” Stewart, who portrayed Jefferson Smith. The character, a political neophyte appointed to the Senate, crusaded against corruption and found himself facing expulsion. “I’m going to stay right here and fight for this lost cause, even if this room gets filled with lies like these,” he said during a 25-hour filibuster.

Comedian/actor Jon Stewart rivaled Mr. Smith last week, but it wasn’t a movie and he took less than 10 minutes. The former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Stewart sat before a House Judiciary subcommittee and shredded Congress for neglecting the needs of surviving first responders of 9/11. They suffer and die from mental disorders and a variety of conditions caused by rescuing people from clouds of toxins and piles of dangerous rubble.

“Your indifference cost these men and women their most valuable commodity: time. It’s the one thing they’re running out of,” Stewart said. “There is not a person here, there is not an empty chair on that stage that didn’t tweet out ‘Never Forget the heroes of 9/11. Never forget their bravery. Never forget what they did, what they gave to this country.’ Well, here they are ...”

He criticized Congress for failing to better support the Victim Compensation Fund. The fund has shorted about 800 claims. It will run out of money soon if Congress does not pass the Never Forget the Heroes Act. His speech went viral on major social media platforms.

The victims’ fund is not a partisan concern. We treasured our first responders in 2001, and we should treasure them for the rest of their lives.

Jon Stewart spoke truth to power. He reminded the country that we can agree without concern for party affiliation or political ideology. In doing so, Stewart changed our world for the better with one powerful tirade the country needed to hear.

The Colorado Springs Gazette