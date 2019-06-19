I pray that the new president America elects in 2020,whether Republican, Dem or Independent will be a person of honesty,dignity and decency. We deserve something better than Trump.

One function of tariffs, which are paid by US consumers, is to raise the cost of imported goods. This helps protect US jobs, in addition to furthering any diplomatic agenda.

Sadly ironic that a New York Daddy Morebucks accomplished what George Wallace, Lester Maddox and David Duke failed to do. US race relations have been set back many years.

The only lie Republicans can point to Obama is the “you can keep your health care”. On the other hand, Trump and his cronies lie 24/7 and his followers just swallow it. Check Politifact.com

The Kenan Fountain is one of the things that makes Wilmington unique. Leave it where it is and repair it as necessary.

I have bass fished Sutton Lake for 44 years and have seen only one deformed bass. The deformity could have been attributed to genetics or injury not just pollution.

Why is Senator McConnell blocking all legislation? Maybe he’s too busy lifting sanctions on Russian crooks investing in KY aluminum, or playing 'Swamp Thing' with his corrupt cabinet member wife?

Tragic preventable drownings on our coast. Don't blame tourist "ignorance" of rip currents, fund life guarding with local, county, state funds. Money is not more important than life! I'll pay more taxes if needed.

Hopeful some of the funds Michael Jordan gave to Laney will be used to enrich Teacher Cadet program. Award winning program introduces students to career in education, benefits everyone.

County Manager/ Commissioners: A charter school is a public school; however, they siphon tax dollars away from traditional public schools. Please do not grant any extra funds to charter schools.

June 13 Buzz about women banding to vote "them" out. Great advice--this is one who is going to do everything possible to vote out all liberals and socialist politicians.

Saudis have been itching for US/Iranian confrontation for decades. With tensions high, it’s the perfect time for Saudis to set sparks. Trump and family live in Saudi pockets. Feel safe?

King Trump, the words he wants to hear, it’s a sad state in this country when that is the goal of the man, maybe he can be king of Russia next.

"Oh, it will be different this time!" say the ignorant and inexperienced who want to trot out socialism again, which has killed, maimed, and extinguished all hope every time it has been tried.

Population: Leland, 22,000, Belville 2100; ABC stores: Leland: none; Belville two. Water Customers, Leland 3,000, Belville, none. Belville, please, just do what you're doing best; selling booze to Leland.

Shame that private citizens have to tell Congress to do their job. No money for victims? Plenty for presidential travels with his family & lackeys.

Sacre Bleu! Buzzer has cracked our secret code! Yes, us liberal elitists have been getting our conspiracy instructions from...Nancy Pelosi's hand gestures! Good detective work, mon ami!

The unemployment rate when Obama took office was 7.8 percent and got worse in his first year. It peaked at 10 percent in October 2009 and didn’t drop below 9 percent until two years after that.

Sarah Sanders deserves a Gold Star for loyal support to/of her boss. No, I’m not a Republican.

To the people who park on the roads of a development, eat and throw your fast-food garbage out the window, you will be traced and have your garbage+ returned to you. Enjoy!

Headline in SN Sports: "Former Michigan dean guilty in Nassar case." As a proud parent of two University of Michigan grads, head should have said "Michigan State."

It is indicative of how damning the Mueller report is that Republicans are all shouting in unison, "game over,time to move on."Report says just the opposite.Read it.

It's fun watching AOC mess with the heads of the right-wing crowd. Hope they never figure out they're being toyed with. Play on, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez!

So now Mr. No Collusion is actually inviting foreign governments to interfere in our elections. There can no longer be any doubt about what really happened in 2016.

Why did his hometown residents of NY and NJ thoroughly reject Trump? They already had first hand experience with his moral and financial bankruptcies. America is learning.

It’s become quite obvious why Putin put such support into Trump’s election. We are sinking fast.

Answering Buzzer 6/14. You say Trumpsters are brainwashed by Fox News, well so are all you liberals brainwashed by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, etc. What's good for the goose...