Suddenly and decisively, the Trump administration on Tuesday ended the most popular form of U.S. travel to Cuba by prohibiting American cruise ships from stopping on the island — financial punishment for Cuba's continued support to the illegitimate regime of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

This is a head-turning move we're not used to — a U.S. administration playing hardball with Cuba, post the 1980s Ronald Reagan days. In this case, it's the right reaction.

Cuba should be slapped for the communist island's continued support and meddling to help keep Maduro in power as Venezuela burns, while the U.S. and Latin America countries who are members of the Lima Group have spent months of diplomatic capital to remove Maduro.

The new restrictions will send a stinging message that will get Cuba to realize there is a price to pay for its interference in the Venezuelan crisis, as the country is near bankruptcy and its people lack food and medicine. So the U.S. is hitting Cuba where it hurts the most: by closing the U.S. tourism pocketbook opened in 2016.

The Department of Commerce is also prohibiting recreational and pleasure vessels from departing the U.S. on temporary sojourns to Cuba, as well as ending educational travel, effective Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., praised the move. “The Trump administration deserves tremendous credit for holding accountable the Cuban regime,” said Rubio, who has been pushing for an end to Maduro's regime. He's right. The announcement implements some of the new policies hinted at by National Security Adviser John Bolton in Miami last April.

Taking away a chunk of Cuba's U.S. tourism money couldn't have come at a worse time for the island, where that nation is already entering what the government likes to call “a special period” — special because there will be a lack of food and fuel, fuel that Venezuela used to supply to the island but can't now. Who will be hardest hit by this action? Yes, the long-suffering people of Cuba.

For months, the U.S insistence that Cuba stop interfering in Venezuela, as usual, has fallen on deaf ears with the island government, which has sent supplies and military manpower to Venezuela.

The crisis in Venezuela must be resolved before it takes down the entire region, or it becomes another Cuba, Maduro opponents say. The Maduro regime — with the help of Russia as well as Cuba — is not only oppressing the Venezuelan people, but it's impacting neighboring Colombia, which has seen more than 1 million Venezuelans cross its border seeking refuge. South Florida, too, has welcomed thousands who have fled.

Maduro hijacked his country's last election and needs to leave and allow the return of democracy to Venezuela. The U.S. is right to pressure Maduro.

Cuba, of course, where the Castro brothers remained in power for nearly 60 years, is sabotaging the U.S.-led efforts. With its continued meddling, the Cuban government has placed itself in the line of fire of the Trump administration — a fight it is likely to lose.