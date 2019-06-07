So, Bill Clinton walks into a bar with a parrot on his shoulder. Bartender says, “Does he talk?” Parrot says, “Not for less than 500 grand.”

That’s an old-fashioned political joke — old-fashioned as dating to the 1990s. It takes a recognizable slice of the truth, gives it an unexpected twist, and out comes a little laugh that leaves no mark.

Today’s American political humor is drastically different, reflecting a drastically different country than the one that late-night legend Johnny Carson bid farewell to 27 years ago this month. The hosts of today’s late-night TV talk shows — Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers on NBC, Stephen Colbert on CBS, Jimmy Kimmel on ABC and Conan O’Brien on TBS — instead compete for the meanest monologues.

Such late-night talk shows have always made fun of Republicans, suggesting they were dumb like actor Ronald Reagan, stumbling like Gerald Ford or incapable of speaking clearly like George W. Bush. Donald Trump is an adopted Republican, so he’s the butt of jokes about being stupid, too.

“The president hosted trick-or-treaters at the White House,” Fallon noted. “The kids were excited ’cause they met the president. Trump was excited ’cause he thought he met Captain America.”

But these days, the late-night audiences who are still tuning in to such network fare are also fed a steady diet of just plain mean jokes, even crude ones, aimed less for laughs than to feed the anger of people still embittered by Trump’s shocking 2016 election upset.

There’s little good-natured in these performances as comedians play to the angry side that dislikes, even detests, the president.

Meyers in December: “According to a new poll, President Trump’s approval rating has risen to 46 percent. Though the only question on the poll was: ‘Would you rather have President Trump or scabies?’ ”

The Trumps’ marriage is a frequent target. Fallon observed a sinkhole appeared on White House property: “But after grounds crew investigated, they realized it was just another one of Melania’s escape tunnels.”

The comedian at last year’s White House Correspondents Dinner, Michelle Wolf, was so unfunny and insulting to Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders that the organization this year hired a historian instead to speak.

To be sure, late-night hosts make jokes about other politicians. But they’re notably gentler than the Trump lines.

Bob Hope and Carson made a living off political jokes that got laughs without applause signs. During one of his many USO trips to visit troops in Vietnam during war protests, Hope reassured them: “The country is behind you 50 percent.”

Carson once noted, “There’s a power struggle going on between President Reagan’s advisers. Moe and Curly are out. Larry is still in.”

A different time. A different pop culture. And these “entertainers” are free to mock whomever they please, as long as advertisers are willing to pay.

Laughter can be a great cleanser and a unifying force. Some politicians have used self-deprecation as a powerful tool.

But as we head into another divisive election season, I can’t help thinking the work products of the current crop of so-called comics are doing exactly the opposite.

Andrew Malcolm is a columnist with Tribune News Service.