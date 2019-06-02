Nonprofit leaders who gathered to discuss poverty in Henderson County last week brought up many facts and statistics we’ve heard before. Such as, 13.3 percent of residents, and one in five children, live below federal poverty levels.

Leaders who spoke to the Vision Henderson County Alumni Association on Wednesday cited familiar factors, including low wages and high housing costs. More than 47 percent of residents spend more than a third of their income on housing, while 20 percent spend more than half.

As Public Health Director Steve Smith noted, poverty is a problem lurking in plain sight that many of us don’t notice as we go about our daily business. While that may be true for some, it isn’t the case for public school teachers, counselors and social workers. They know which kids need help, and they help make sure that needy kids go home with food in their backpacks each weekend.

Some facts cited at the meeting were more surprising — such as the detail that MANNA Food Bank distributed more than 1.6 million pounds of food to 12,000 Henderson County residents in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

One fact borders on shocking: The fair market value of a one-bedroom apartment in Henderson County is $799 per month. A person earning minimum wage would have to work 70 hours a week to be able to afford that, noted Kristen Martin, executive director of Thrive, which helps people struggling with mental health and housing instability.

More than 200 Henderson County families are on a housing waitlist, meaning they are living in places not meant for habitation such as garages, storage sheds or cars. And, as recently noted, 345 students in local schools have been homeless at some point during the current school year.

Lack of affordable housing has been a problem here for decades. But leaders at Wednesday’s meeting spoke out to name a reason why affordable housing is scarce, and why facilities to help people battling substance abuse and mental health issues face an uphill battle.

That factor: a “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) stance that many residents adopt in a knee-jerk fashion when faced with projects they perceive as threats. That includes projects to provide affordable housing, and a substance abuse rehab facility that Mud Creek Baptist Church wanted to build on its property, only to face strident opposition from neighbors and a zoning denial.

“We have a big problem with NIMBY here,” said Judy Long, executive director for The Free Clinics. “We know we need affordable housing. We know we need substance abuse treatment. We know we need these things, and our community rises up every time and says, ‘No, not here.’ We’re creating generational problems ... please be a counter voice that we do need these here.”

Will more residents heed that call and stop opposing projects with words such as “affordable” and “rehab” in their names? It’s not likely, but it would be a help to residents struggling with poverty and related issues, and those working to help them.