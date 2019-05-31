May 24 was the last day of school in the part of Ohio where my son and family live. Included in that family is our youngest granddaughter, 9 years old next month, going into fourth grade next school year.

She called us last night to tell us school is out and to tell us her final grades for the year. She tells us her grades just to inform us, knowing we want to know and that we care. She isn’t one to boast of anything she does. She had made all A’s for the year.

Now one might think she is some kind of privileged kid, that she has all the advantages, doesn’t do anything but study all the time. Well, not so. She has participated in gymnastics for several years, plays softball (and not too badly for her age and size) and has had some success doing the Taekwondo thing (wins no worse than third in forms and sparring with an occasional first in each).

Get to the point, Bob. OK, yes she does have advantages over some other students. She has a mother and father that from, a very young age, even before starting school, had her reading and doing math, etc. She watched cartoons like other kids but after time spent doing “brain work.”

I’m getting to the point. If we grownups, parents, think we can pay our taxes, send our kids to school and some teacher with a class size of 25-30 can do it all, we are just kidding ourselves. There can’t be enough programs by administration or enough dedication (and there is lots of that) by teachers to raise the GPA of our kids without help from parents.

So if you want your child to have all A’s, spend a little time with them every day. Get them off their devices (except they be educational programs), read to them, have them read to you and do math with them. It will only be by parental involvement that our kids succeed.

Bob McCormick

Asheboro