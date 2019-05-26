Hey, you, marching in the streets, carrying signs and chanting slogans of whatever cause is popular today.

Thank someone who has guaranteed you the right to free speech without fear of being run over by a tank in the town square.

Randolph County men of Company K were killed in action on Sept. 29, 1918, as Allied troops broke through the Hindenburg Line and turned the tide in World War I — Capt. Ben F. Dixon, Sgt. W. Orrin Forrester, Sgt. Thomas McDowell, Cpl. James C. Frazier, PFC John H. Bean, PFC Ben Lewis Gatlin, PFC Hal E. Richardson, PFC Walter B. Hussey, PFC John H. Kivett and Pvt. William E. Poole.

Hey, you, typing away at your desk in the newspaper or standing in front of a TV camera reporting the latest news.

Pause a moment.

Thank someone who has cemented your right to a free press, giving you impunity to expose even the highest reaches of power.

Truman W. Langley, Jesse Clifford Lanier and Dalton W. Luck attended Seagrove High School together in the 1940s, and they all each died serving their country in World War II. Pvt. Langley was 19 on June 17, 1944, when he was felled in Italy, where he was serving with the Fifth Army. Lanier and Luck died the following year. Lanier was 20; Luck was 19.

Hey, you, seated in your church, synagogue, mosque, temple or home, worshiping whatever deity you please, however you please.

Pause a moment.

Thank someone who has shed blood so you can exercise your freedom of religion without being stoned to death.

First Lieutenant Harold G. Parris of Randolph County told the 15 men under his command to give their North Korean captors only their name, rank and serial number after their patrol was ambushed on Nov. 6, 1950. The men followed his orders. All but one of them, including Parris, were shot to death.

Hey, you, charged with a crime, in jail or standing in a court of law.

Pause a moment.

Thank someone who upholds your right to face your accuser, before a jury of your peers, and do so without incriminating yourself or being subjected to unreasonal searches and seizures.

Specialist Four Ronald Gale Trogdon, with the 1st Air Calvary, was killed June 19, 1967, in Quang Ngai, South Vietnam, when his helicopter crashed. He was the first soldier from Randolph County to die in the conflict.

Hey, you, carrying one concealed weapon on your person or having an arsenal of guns at your home. Or both.

Pause a moment.

Thank someone who laid his life down on the battlefield to ensure your right to bear arms.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Johnny Williamson, 25, a local man who died in Beirut, Lebanon, one of 220 Marines and 21 other American servicemen killed when a suicide bomber drove a truck filled with explosives into their barracks on Oct. 23, 1983.

Hey, you, enjoying the right to travel anywhere you wish in this nation, work at any job for which you qualify, marry and raise a family with whomever you wish, receive a free education in good public schools and join any political party or other group you so desire.

Pause a moment. Thank someone who paid dearly so you have the freedom to do all those things.

U.S. Army Christopher A. Bartkiewicz, 25, a former Eastern Randolph High School student, was killed in Baghdad on Sept. 30, 2008, of wounds sustained when Iraqi insurgents attacked his dismounted patrol using small-arms fire. He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, Baumholder, Germany.

Pfc. Alan Newton, a member of the Class of 2002 at Southwestern Randolph High School, was in Afghanistan less than three months when he was killed in 2009 by a suicide bomber near the village of Murcheh. Lance Cpl. Christopher Phoenix “Jacob” Levy, 21, a 2009 ERHS graduate, died Dec. 10, 2011, after being shot in the head by a sniper in Afghanistan.

Hey, you, pause a moment from your cookout, your beach trip, your daycation on this beautiful Memorial Day weekend. Say a word of thanks to the men and women who gave all, some 1.1 million total in U.S. wars — the ultimate reminder that freedom is not free. Freedom comes with a great price. Respect that or risk losing it.

* Annette Jordan is the editor of The Courier-Tribune.