No war with Iran

To the editor: Every day the news contains another announcement of more military preparation for war with Iran, like two aircraft carriers, B-52 bombers, Patriot missiles and landing craft. We don’t intend to go to war, of course. This is purely a last resort to keep the pressure on; to force the country to change its behavior. Sanctions are purportedly insufficient. Mmm hmm.

So it was in August 1964, in the waters of the Gulf of Tonkin, off the shores of Vietnam. Two “incidents” happened, one or both of which actually didn’t, and the floodgates were opened. Eleven years and 58,200 U.S. casualties later, that conflict ended, a calamity for America. I was fortunate to have served before Tonkin, but I have friends’ names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

The question before us is: Do we want another Vietnam in the Mideast? Do you? Do you want your son’s or daughter’s or grandchildren’s names on some new wall? Can you say with certainty that Iran’s behavior is so egregious that an open-ended expenditure of blood and treasure is merited? Or that the invasion of Iraq was a success?

This might be a good time to make your voice heard while there’s still time.

Al Lockwood, Hendersonville

Easy way out

To the editor: I recently read an article about Social Security. There are too many people on disability who should not be getting it.

There are two people who live near me who are prime examples. They are 20 years younger than me. They walk, talk and drive without assistance. I have issues, but I work.

There are medications for mental health issues. As a result of the overwhelming masses of people on disability, people like me have to suffer. Retire at 65? That’s a dream for me.

I think Americans are just getting lazy and taking the easy way out. This situation needs to change.

Regina Thornton, Hendersonville