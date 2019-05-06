On his latest trip to New York, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif made the usual rounds of think tanks and TV studios, and delivered the now familiar mix of scare and snark.

Amid an escalating conflict over sanctions with the U.S., about the only new proposal he managed to air was an exchange of prisoners. The Trump administration should dismiss that suggestion out of hand.

Four Americans are known to be held in Iran's prisons, and a fifth has been missing there since 2007. Iran claims that at least a dozen of its nationals are detained in the U.S.

But there's no equivalence here. The detained Iranians are, by Zarif's own acknowledgment, accused of violating sanctions, and have access to the processes of American law. The Americans in Iran are held on trumped-up charges of espionage — or bogus charges like "insulting" the Supreme Leader — and have little legal recourse.

That Zarif is now offering them as part of a bargain confirms suspicions that the regime in Tehran regards these Americans simply as hostages.

If Zarif's offer is risible, the fact that he made it at all is revealing. Since President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal with Iran last year, the regime has held fast to the line that it will not negotiate.

But sanctions imposed by the Trump administration are now having a measurable effect on Iran's economy: Foreign investment has dried up, and Trump's aggressive drive to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero is cutting off its main source of revenue. The government in Tehran can ill-afford more economic hardship.

The president should take advantage of the opening Zarif is offering, but he should aim higher. He should offer to negotiate a grand bargain that covers Iran's nuclear ambitions, its pursuit of ballistic missiles, and its malign influence in the region.

Only when such a comprehensive agreement is reached could the U.S. agree to a prisoner swap with some confidence that the Iranians won't simply grab more American hostages.