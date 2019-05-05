Leaders of the town of Mills River deserve credit for all they have done over 16 years since incorporating to fulfill their vision for a different kind of town.

The town’s 2003 incorporation grew out of residents’ desire to retain Mills River’s farms and rural landscape, keep taxes and regulations minimal and avoid being annexed by another municipality. As one of the oldest community’s in Henderson County, residents also formed the town of Mills River to protect the community’s distinct identity.

Now Mills River leaders are discussing creating a town center, a focal point for almost 7,300 residents spread across 22 square miles from the Transylvania County line to near the Asheville airport. Questions abound, including where and how to create a town center. So Mills River is wisely developing a new comprehensive plan, called Making Mills River, to define how growth occurs.

Mills River has so far been able to preserve much of the open space identified as its prime asset in its original 2005 Comprehensive Land Use Plan despite rapid growth. But the pace of development has increased substantially, and that is likely to continue.

Town leaders such as Mayor Chae Davis are interested in creating a downtown or core for Mills River. The challenge, just as Fletcher faced in its decades-long effort to form a town center, will be creating such a place in a town where development is spread along a busy highway.

Tens of thousands of vehicles travel N.C. 280 each day, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Planning Board member Dennis Wilson says he would like to see more local retail businesses recruited to make the corridor more of a town center and to get traffic to slow down and “notice Mills River,” staff writer Derek Lacey reported.

The town and the N.C. Department of Transportation should take steps to slow traffic, given that motorists often speed on 280. Even if they do, the highway will continue to be a major artery for traffic passing through, and high vehicle counts won’t make a town center.

This does not mean that Mills River cannot create a healthy business district along N.C. 280. It will take careful planning, though, along with measures to calm traffic along what often feels like a drag strip.

One thing that will help is the planned Mills River Valley Trail. The town is planning the three-mile path for biking, running and walking along N.C. 280 from the northern town limits along the French Broad River to the southern intersection with N.C. 280. There it will connect with another path planned as part of the project to widen N.C. 191.

Connecting parks along the French Broad with the Mills River Park, town hall and library with walking paths is an important step toward creating a “center” for Mills River. Residents should take the time to give their input on the new Making Mills River plan to help ensure that their desires for the town’s future come to fruition.