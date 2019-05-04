I am prouder than ever to be a friend and fan of Sylvia Hatchell.

I haven't read the UNC report, and though I have met him once, don't know UNC Athletic Director "Bubba" Cunningham. I don't know the several students or their parents who filed complaints against Coach Hatchell, though I have watched many student athletes of different age groups and observed their parents at many sporting events in recent years, and have formed various opinions about what I have seen in those particular folks.

However, I do know Sylvia Hatchell, from high school and in our adult years. I do know that she has served the sport of basketball, women's athletics, and my alma mater of UNC Chapel Hill, with integrity, honor, and excellence for a third of a century. I do know she has built a truly outstanding program to women's basketball at Carolina, with many championships, including a national one.

She is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and is one of only a handful of either men or women college coaches who have won 1,000 games. And I do know the love, compassion and genuine care she has had for each of her 200-plus players over the past three decades.

As a good friend of Sylvia, I also know her morals and faith center, her community leadership and her relentless outpouring of her time, energy and money to help people in all kinds of situations, most of which are not public knowledge, nor does she want them to be.

And I do know that she will move on with her life after coaching at UNC with dignity, vision and a positive attitude. If anyone doubts what a "class act" she is, read her statement released when she resigned as coach.

She thanked John Swofford, the man who gave her a chance and hired her for her "dream job" 33 years ago; she talked about the honor and privilege of serving at UNC, and praised the more than 200 students she coached over the years, as well as her staff and fellow workers.

She made it plain that the incredible success of the teams would not have been possible without their help. She pledged to continue helping the UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, which helped save her life just a few years ago, and to work for positive things like resources for cancer patients and equal treatment for women's athletics.

And she closed saying she would forever love UNC and that she was a Tar Heel.

Sadly, Carolina will not see her likes again. But happily, the rest of us will more than ever reap the benefits of Sylvia's love, friendship, and leadership.

And so, as I say, I am prouder than ever to be a friend and fan of Sylvia Hatchell.

Jesse Caldwell is the senior resident Superior Court judge for Gaston County.