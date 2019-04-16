I can’t tell you how excited I was to see a photo of a black hole.

I’m old enough to remember a time when their existence was not universally accepted. Some scientists said they were impossible, had never been seen and therefore didn’t exist. But the evidence kept piling up and finally on Wednesday, we saw the very first photo of a black hole.

That’s all borne on the back of Albert Einstein’s work 100 years ago.

First, I’m a science idiot in addition to all the other kinds of idiot I am. I’m always amazed when I wake up in the morning what kind of moron I am. My goal, then, is to learn as much as I can during the day so that before I go to bed I can count on some progress and sleep on it until the next day when the cycle begins again.

But I am forever fascinated by Einstein, particularly this week as we yet again have actual physical proof of one of his theories.

Even he didn’t like the idea of black holes 100 years ago — he considered them onerous and ugly and dangerous. But damnit he knew his math didn’t lie. In other instances, the biggest mistakes he made came when he just couldn’t believe what his math showed so he ignored the theories — like quantum mechanics. Yet, like so much of the work he did — including black holes — it’s proven true.

What’s most amazing is how his math doodles in sketch books and blackboards are still bearing fruit 100 years later. Consider the horseless carriage and the fixed-wing flying machine were brand new. Although he was nominated for a number of Nobel prizes starting 10 years before he won in 1921, he didn’t win — largely because his peers didn’t know what he was talking about. And as consequential was the general theory of relativity, he didn’t win for that. He won for a 1905 paper regarding photons as light as a particle able to create electricity.

Beyond his work in theoretical physics — think Sheldon Cooper times a kajillion (that joke shows my stupidity) — he was a world inspiration in literature, music and pacificism.

After settling in the United States, seeking U.S. citizenship before the country was full, he was a signatory to a letter to President Franklin Roosevelt suggesting the United States begin work on a bomb of the most devastating effects ever seen in mankind. Einstein knew the dangers of Nazis watching as family and friends were shipped off to camps.

He even was among the first to insist on death with dignity, asking doctors not to keep him from surgery when he was at his end. “I want to go when I want,” he reportedly said. “It is tasteless to prolong life artificially. I have done my share; it is time to go. I will do it elegantly.”

He died the next morning.

What he left behind is an entire world based on his brilliance borne of pencil and chalk. You live your life the way you do because of those scribbles, from the time you wake up until you fall asleep.

On the short list, lasik eye surgery, other laser-based operations and grocery store scanners. Cell phones, certainly. GPS — his calculations gave us specific knowledge of how a satellite didn’t match time on Earth so GPS could be adjusted for. Solar technology, including streetlights that turn on as the sun goes down. Nuclear power and the nuclear bomb. But also nuclear medicine. Even the first explanation of why the sky is blue, helping fathers explain that to 3-year-olds since.

Finally, he set the stage for the development of computers.

His mass of work was essential, not just in some of the technical aspects but more so in setting the stage for the science of computers.

Now 100 years after the greatest human mind of all time, as he’s proved once again to be the sage of the world, we still have active communities of people who are anti-science.

Children get measles and some die because of anti-vaccination parents. Others deny global warming and its evident effects despite overwhelming evidence. And those who still deny evolution despite 170 years of mounting science.

And virtually everyone who is against science relies on a cellphone and GPS and goes on their computers to find compelling evidence of how science is wrong.

Long live science.

Long live Einstein.

Rich Jackson is the executive editor of the Times-News of Burlington.