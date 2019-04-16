Lights, camera, action – again.

After years of doldrums, the film industry is perking up in Wilmington.

The big news is “Swamp Thing,” the upcoming TV version of the DC comic book. Also on the way is “Reprisal,” being filmed for Hulu, and an old-fashioned film-film, “Uncle Frank,” from the creator of “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.”

Together, local officials say, this could bring film spending in southeastern North Carolina above $100 million for 2019 – more than in 2017 and 2018 combined.

Of course, that’s still way below the glory days of 2012, when “Iron Man 3,” “We’re the Millers” and “Revolution” pumped more than $275 million into the state.

We all know what happened – the newly Republican legislature decided to gut North Carolina’s tax-incentive system that promoted in-state motion picture production. It had something to do with not spending taxpayer dollars to support private business.

It’s funny. Down in Georgia, the GOP also runs the legislature. Still, supporting film production somehow doesn’t offend their principles. Georgia allots a 20 percent base-transferable tax credit for films and TV shows shot within the state, with a minimum expenditure of $500,000.

Thus, while “Hollywood East” has withered along the Cape Fear, Georgia’s industry ballooned, with an estimated economic impact of $9.5 billion per year. All too many tax-paying Wilmington residents have had to catch a plane to Atlanta to work, and many have relocated permanently.

StarNews of Wilmington