As the General Assembly begins grappling with how to identify and help troubled students in public schools statewide, Henderson County has a head start in this first line of defense against school violence.

In “Proactive on school safety,” our editorial last Sunday, we looked at state legislation drafted in response to the 2017 Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Fla. Bills now being considered in Raleigh will direct schools to assess threats of violence, provide more counseling for students, and ensure that school resource officers meet minimum training standards by the 2020-21 school year.

Potentially controversial legislation would direct schools to establish “threat assessment teams” to identify students at risk of hurting themselves or others, and to intervene when necessary. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is now studying issues such as how to screen students and help those determined at risk of violence.

After the Parkland shootings, local leaders made a commitment to provide school resource officers in all schools. Six such positions remain to be filled, down from 11 open positions in October, Sheriff Lowell Griffin told the School Board last week.

Having acted to increase law enforcement presence and bolster the security of school buildings, it is not surprising Henderson County is also being proactive when it comes to addressing students’ mental health needs. A group made up of representatives from Henderson County Public Schools, Blue Ridge Health and Crossnore School and Children’s Home presented information on its efforts at the Henderson County Board of Health meeting Tuesday.

Staff members and specialists are teaming up to make sure they recognize warning signs and know what steps to take, staff writer Rebecca Walter reported.

The effort comes as a new national study finds a sharp increase over a decade ago in the number of teens and young adults suffering from depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues. Not surprisingly, this coincides with the rise of social media. It is more important than ever that trained adults be available to help these young people.

“Just like early intervention can help a child learn to read, early intervention for those that might develop a mental illness is important in preventing the onset of symptoms,” said Matt Gruebmeyer, director of student services with HCPS.

Gruebmeyer said he frequently hears from high school principals about students discussing suicidal thoughts. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for those ages 15-24.

The collaborative is working to put more mental health experts in schools to help deal with the increasing number of students in crisis. This includes licensed clinical social workers and on-site therapists trained to help students suffering from problems such as the effects of childhood trauma, substance abuse, anxiety and depression.

We are fortunate that local professionals are working together to help our young people better cope with the stresses they face. By intervening early, they can help more students overcome difficulties so they can focus on learning, and strive for the happy and productive lives they deserve.