For government to be of, by and for the people it must be out in front of the people.

Each year, the American Society of Newspaper Editors and the Reporters Committee mark Sunshine Week, celebrating and examining access to public information and what it means to the communities newspapers serve.

The theme for Sunshine Week 2019 is simply, “It’s your right to know.”

The reason it’s your right to know is that it’s your government.

From the courthouse, to the statehouse to the White House, it is your right to know what government is up to.

Every deliberation by city council, county commission, the General Assembly or U.S. Congress is the people’s business.

Every penny spent by local, state and federal government is your money.

Every document held in the halls of government belongs to you.

Transparency should not be partisan.

Access to government meetings and public documents should never be arduous or even controversial.

Government derives all of its powers from the public and is answerable to the public.

It is unfortunate state and federal laws are needed to protect the public’s right to know.

No branch of government should exempt itself from freedom of information laws and no person in government should seek to circumvent those laws.

Accessing government information and attending deliberative meetings should simply be viewed as democracy in action and not as an adversarial relationship between the governing and the governed.

Access laws are not media laws. Every person should have free and open access.

Government secrecy that goes beyond national security is fundamentally wrong.

So custodians of public records must not bristle when a person makes a request. The records requestors are simply asking for a copy of what belongs to them already.

Records requestors should not create an unnecessarily hostile relationship when making requests.

A records request and fulfillment should be a basic, and ordinary, transaction between government and the public it serves.

City council, county commission, the board of education, the General Assembly and its committees should not balk at the public’s right to attend meetings and should not look for every excuse to retreat into an executive session or closed door meeting.

Attending meetings, sitting in on deliberations, understanding not only what decisions are reached but how those decisions are reached are fundamental to living in an open and free society.

We are the government. The government is us.

It is, therefore, everyone’s fundamental right to know what government is, and is not, doing.

Written for Sunshine Week by Jim Zachary, editor of The Valdosta (Ga.) Daily Times.