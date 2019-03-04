I made a C once, in Spanish.

Yet last year, the day after Ivy League regular decisions were released and I learned Princeton's acceptance rate was now a record 5.5 percent, I sat in the university's McCosh 50 lecture hall with 600 overachieving students and trembling parents.

Princeton accepted 1,941 students from a pool of 35,386 for its 2022 graduating class. So the vast majority of applicants, many with a perfect GPA, SAT and dental checkup, got rejections for their Herculean efforts.

Still, I allowed an admissions officer to convince me I had a chance at acceptance to this perfect university. We all do have a chance. Just not a good one.

Last March marked the heart of the college touring schedule, when auditoriums capable of holding hundreds were commandeered for admissions sessions attended by hopeful high schoolers and their families. My family saw Harvard, Yale, Princeton, UPenn, Vassar and Tufts in five days, plus at least 15 others in past years. At each, encouraging admissions officers and perky students preached that each school is heaven on Earth, yet admission is possible for common sinners.

They aren't lying, exactly. Humans with perfect records, superb bone density and winning smiles do triumph, but even most such exemplars expect many rejection letters and hope for an Ivy acceptance or two.

Though these elite colleges are flatly amazing, with their miniscule faculty-to-student ratios and thousands of courses, it is numerically possible to get in. The realistic odds could drive any applicant to madness and, presumably, an inability to complete the Common Application. So we tried to ignore those odds.

On these trips, you size up the competition. One family we kept running into, at Harvard, then Yale and again at UPenn, was adorable, and featured a good-natured, redhead son. But the third time we exchanged hellos, I began weighing the boy's Californian geographic diversity against my South Carolina, his presumably 4.0 GPA against my long-misdiagnosed vision impediment, his obvious exceptionalism against my glaring normality. I wanted a T-shirt emblazoned "It's Been All A's Since Reading Therapy!" to show that family I was as good as they.

Like us, they had been going from tours to info sessions to cars filled with Clif Bar wrappers and empty Dasani bottles and the wailing Waze.

I once glanced around the UPenn Irvine Auditorium and, for a second, saw that these people are all as real as I, not mere impediments to my ambitions. Then a dad glared at me past his soccer-star daughter as she took furious notes on the supplemental essay questions. I was the bad guy in their movie, too.

After last spring's tours came the application process. There is the Common App, designed to make it easier to apply, and the supplemental applications, making it practically impossible.

Those shooting at the toughest targets hoped we'd get into our early-decision schools and be spared 10 (fine, 20) more applications. Most of us missed, receiving a rejection or deferral.

So the hustle renewed, for January deadlines. And now we wait for Ivy Day, March 28, when all eight of those schools will, at the same moment, release decisions. Other top schools decide around that time, and fallbacks trickle in.

"It's not as if (pretty good school) isn't a great school!" our parents chirp cheerily from behind their waxen fear masks. "But what time is Ivy Day, exactly?"

What we seek in these hallowed halls, beyond a golden ticket to a lovely setting and a superb education, is certification. I want my resume stamped "Quinn Filler is hereby entitled to your love and respect ... and to her own."

Can an Ivy League admissions officer grant that? Perhaps, but not permanently. There are elite grad schools and perfect careers to seek. The worst trick played on my generation of achievers is that we're told true happiness can only come from holding ourselves in high esteem, from self love and gratitude and drinking lots of water, but we've become even harsher judges of ourselves than the Ivy League admissions officers.

I should know. I made a C once, in Spanish.

Quinn Filler is a senior at the S.C. Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities.