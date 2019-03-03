Mills River officials should support a proposal to build apartments to provide affordable housing for low-income adults age 55 and older next to the former Food Lion shopping center.

Town Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a request from applicants Don and Judy Bradley to rezone two lots on N.C. 290 totaling 16.08 acres from general business to mixed use, which would allow housing development.

The proposal must still clear another hurdle, a special-use permit that would be required to build 64 apartments proposed for the property, Town Planner Brian Burgess said. The planning board will take up that request Tuesday night, with Town Council potentially voting on it in April.

The property is adjacent and south of the former Food Lion and is currently zoned for general business use, with nearby lots zoned for general business, mixed use, light industrial and neighborhood commercial. In January, the planning board recommended against rezoning the property.

“The concerns they expressed were primarily were about breaking up our largest zoning district for general business,” Burgess said.

The planning board was not allowed to consider the specific use proposed in considering the rezoning request. However, Town Council took an important step toward providing badly needed affordable housing in approving the rezoning.

Although specific rent amounts for the apartments are not yet known, they will be affordable in order to meet federal guidelines for low-income housing. The location, close to the center of Mills River and near stores, would be beneficial for older adults who may not own vehicles — especially if another grocery were to replace the closed Food Lion. The former grocery site was put up for auction last week and potential buyers have shown an interest in it, Burgess said Friday.

Regarding the 16 acres proposed for apartments, the property has been for sale for six years and no business has shown interest in it, owner Don Bradley said. But he has received several proposals for housing developments and thinks the current one is a good fit.

No one spoke against the rezoning Thursday and two residents spoke in favor of it. Karen Furnari said her family has owned adjacent property since 1790. After seeing plans for the site, she is in favor of it rather than having the site go for a commercial use. She said the plans would not disturb any of the property her family owns.

Later in the meeting, planning board member Dennis Wilson urged Town Council to be diligent in crafting a new comprehensive plan for Mills River.

“The comprehensive plan needs to really be taken seriously in how we determine where we want future development,” he said. He urged the council to add teeth to the plan and work to avoid spot zoning.

While some might consider the rezoning for apartments spot zoning, we believe the need for affordable housing is acute in Henderson County and in rapidly growing Mills River. Town officials should support the special-use permit.