In June 2017, the StarNews broke the news that the toxic chemical GenX was in the region’s water supply and that local utilities could not remove it. Some progress has been made in trying to stop the chemical from getting into the Cape Fear River, filtering out what already is in the river, and holding the culprit, Chemours, accountable for discharging the unregulated substance into the environment.

The announcement Wednesday that the consent order between the chemical giant, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Cape Fear River Watch has been expanded in scope probably means the area took another small step forward.

But the progress toward residents once again having confidence that their drinking water is safe has been too slow, too limited and too difficult.

Point in case: the only reason the many good requirements in this court order are being considered is that Cape Fear River Watch, a private group, sued Chemours (as did DEQ). If approved by the judge in the case, the consent order would settle those lawsuits, assuming that Chemours remained in compliance.

Since the proposed settlement was first announced in late November, we have been critical of the deal and the process that led to it; not so much for what they contained (the order does many good things) but what the order and the process do not contain: mainly, a seat at the table for any public body or officials from our area. Notably absent is any representative from the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

On Dec. 20, CFPUA filed a motion to intervene in NCDEQ’s lawsuit against Chemours. CFPUA argues — and we agree — that the “proposed order is not adequate to protect CFPUA’s interests or remedy CFPUA’s harms caused by Chemours’ PFAS releases to the Cape Fear River.” A ruling on CFPUA’s motion is still pending. CFPUA officials said Wednesday afternoon they were still reviewing the revised order.

Regardless of the outcome, this particular legal wrangling is only part of the much-bigger issue of the health of our rivers and, ultimately, the safety of our water supply.

What happened Wednesday is another small step in the right direction, but it’s imperative that the General Assembly gets our waterway-pollution problems under control. Even if the GenX issue were to be satisfactorily resolved, we have no idea what’s coming down the river next.

Let’s get this problem fixed — now.

