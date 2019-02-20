That otherwise serious lawmakers are embracing the fantastical Green New Deal offered by the painfully green Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an indication of just how skittish Democrats are of their socialist wing.

Yet a number of otherwise seasoned members, including presidential hopefuls Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Senate sponsor Edward Markey of Massachusetts are attaching their names to this hilariously idealistic manifesto.

The Green New Deal, according to a primer posted by Ocasio-Cortez but since taken down, seeks to remake or rebuild every structure in America to make them carbon-free, kill the internal combustion engine, replace airplanes with zero-emission high-speed trains, run all power plants on renewable energy sources and wean Americans off red meat — among other things — and do it all within 10 years.

And as long as we’re turning America into a green paradise, we might as well check off the rest of the far left’s wish list.

The Green New Deal would also guarantee a union job with a “living wage” to everyone. It would also provide “Medicare-for-all,” make college free, forgive student and mortgage debt, nationalize much of the utility and banking industries, cut military spending by 50 percent, end enforcement of most immigration laws and grant statehood to the District of Columbia.

And who’s going to pay for this grand makeover of America? The rich, of course. While Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t spell out the funding mechanisms, it is designed to pair with her proposed 70 percent tax rate on high earners.

It was all tried before, by the Soviet Union and other socialist regimes, and failed miserably.

Of course, this monumental foolishness has no chance of passage. Give Speaker Nancy Pelosi some credit for dismissing Ocasio-Cortez with a gentle pat on the head.

But the idea of a Green New Deal is getting too much support from progressive economists and lawmakers to not take seriously the threat that major parts of it could eventually become law. A majority of Ocasio-Cortez’s fellow millennials favor socialism over capitalism, according to recent polling. And they’ve had pounded into their heads that no sacrifice is too big to save the planet, even freedom.

After the 2020 election, Democrats could once again be in control of all of Washington. If the party’s far left-wingers keep gaining influence, the Green New Deal might not be such a laughing matter.