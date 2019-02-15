Admittedly, I'm old and out of touch, but when did Valentine's become a one-way event, with guys treating their ladies to royalty-worthy luxuries, with no vice versa?

Funniest thing all week was Trump loudly talking credit for the record number of women now in Congress. Guess what? For once he is right!

Unless the H2GO RO plant can service all Brunswick County residents, it makes no sense to build it. Better to wait for the higher capacity Brunswick County plant.

During Trump's speech where he indicating lowest unemployment for blacks and Hispanics, democrats sat and looked sullen. Boy they hate admitting Trump was successful at something they weren’t.

Democratic Socialists are correct on taxing the very rich. Schools that have billions of untaxed dollars in endowments should start paying taxes. Taxpayer funding should end until endowments are exhausted.

Mr. Trump.... it's not Presidential harassment. Congress has oversight responsibility over the Executive Branch. The investigations are coming. Truth must and will be found. American democracy will always prevail.

In the Trump era we seem to have choices between a successful jerk and an unsuccessful non jerk. I’ll go with the successful jerk.

Why is the UNCW pep band upstairs? They need to be downstairs in the end zone, behind the goal, where all other NCAA pep bands are.

Judy Justice needs to step down from New Hanover School Board. Her personal attacks on other members of the board are unconscionable. Is she 2019’s Brian Berger?

Am I the only one who thinks making someone resign because of an incident that happened 30-40 years ago, when they were in college, is insane. I'm not a democrat.

Will Mexicans and Central Americans be upset if Trump actually gets his "Wall?" ...yes, but they'll get over it!

Williston needs to focus on business skills. Teach life skills.

How does Wednesday letter writer deduce that, because "all those...who are against 'the Wall'" - which is most of America - are automatically "for open-immigration into our country"? Balderdash! Doesn't track.

Da’ Buzz prints ‘em as they get ‘em, probably from one too many Yankees who need to edit on their end. I-95 north ain’t very far away.

Almost all heroin enters the country by boat, plane, or vehicle such as tractor-trailer according to FDA Intel report. So how does a wall prevent that? It doesn’t.

Wilmington golf course raising rates again. Two area courses closed, more play than ever. This is just plain greed.Course originally built for poor man to afford.

Congress has a constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight of Executive Branch. If Trump was 'so' innocent, why wouldn't he say 'bring it on' instead of protesting.

MAGA hats and Trump are not destroying our democracy from within, they are upholding it against the real threat, which is the Democratic socialists.

Democrats howl about the border wall being immoral, inhumane, and too expensive. Were they truthful, they would admit the wall is actually voter suppression to them.

Swamp? How many other “swamps” have 1000+ foot cargo containers passing through them? Of course the Cape Fear is a river! It still can use cleaning up.