Sylvia Gail Eaton Huddleston, 75, of Lexington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home.

A funeral service will be held at her beloved church, New Life Church of Jesus Christ with Bishop Ronnie Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville.

Mrs. Huddleston was born in Forsyth County on December 6, 1944 to Alberta Foltz. She was a faithful member of New Life Church of Jesus Christ, formerly Faith Chapel and loved her church family just as her own. Mrs. Huddleston was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ralph Huddleston; and her step-father, Lonnie Foltz.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Kenny Jarrett (Ami) of Lexington, Terry Jarrett (Rhonda) of Newbern, Michael Jarrett (Emy), Melinda Owen, and Donna Thurston (David, Sr.) all of Lexington; two brothers, Mikie Foltz (Myra) and Ronnie Foltz (Leigh) all of Winston Salem; one sister, Jeannie Smith (Block) of Winston Salem; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Memorials may be directed to the American Lung Association at 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

