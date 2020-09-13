More than 1,000 people gathered in song and prayer Sunday evening to honor the life of Ryan Hendrix, a Henderson County sheriff’s deputy who died Thursday after being shot in the line of duty.

People of all ages filled the Sheriff’s Office parking lot on North Grove Street in Hendersonville, some wiping tears, many placing their arms around friends and loved ones as they listened to Sheriff Lowell Griffin and several HCSO chaplains speak admirably about the 35-year-old former U.S. Marine who left behind two young children and a fiancée he planned to marry in October.

"Tonight we’re hurting," Griffin said. "The Hendrix family will always be a part of the Sheriff’s Office family. Ryan died protecting the quality of life that so many people in this area enjoy."

Pastor David Lewkowicz, who organized the 90-minute tribute with four other HCSO chaplains, said Sunday’s tribute wasn’t just for Hendrix, but the entire HCSO staff and all first responders.

"There’s no question how much we appreciate you," Lewkowicz said. "We know you’re hurting at the loss of your brother. Ryan was a real-life hero. The ones who love him are still here, and they have to continue to shine a light in this world for Ryan."

Fellow pastor Anthony Craver said Hendrix rose through the Sheriff’s Office ranks after he began working at the county jail before becoming a patrol officer. Craver also said he loved Hendrix’s "mischievous grin" and how the deputy loved to make people laugh.

"Ryan showed us what love is," he said. "He laid down his life" for us.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Frank Stout shared kind words about the slain deputy beforehand, describing him as a ray of sunshine who had served as a SWAT team member and a field training officer.

"He was a bright light in this world of darkness, and that shone forth in our community, with our department and with anybody that knew him," Stout said. "He was a leader and a very respected member of our Sheriff’s Office family."

Jennifer Wilson, whose husband, Barry, grew up knowing the Hendrix family, described Ryan as "an amazing, humble and selfless person" whose legacy "deserves to be honored and remembered."

She and her husband, who drove up from Greenville, South Carolina, were thrilled to see so many people turn out for their friend’s memorial.

"People all over the county have gone way out of their way to let his family know they’re appreciated," Barry Wilson said.

All eyes were on Don Hendrix, when the father of the slain deputy delivered a brief but heartfelt message thanking local law enforcement staff.

"The Sheriff’s Office community has wrapped their arms around us" and led us through this difficult time, he said.

Most of Sunday’s attendees didn’t know the slain officer personally but felt a closeness, including David Bass of Hendersonville.

"It just touched me," he said. "Such a tragic event – a young officer with two kids. But it’s emblematic of what is going on in this country. We’re attacking the people who protect us."

Hendrix was one of three officers responding to a 911 call about a homeowner on Bethea Drive who shot at a break-in suspect, according to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office. The officers approached a suspect identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr., who made a "rapid movement" and fired at Hendrix, according to reports.

Two of the deputies returned fire, and Doss died at the scene. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube wrote in an email on Sunday that the investigation is ongoing, and that once it is completed, the case file will be handed over to a District Attorney’s Office for review.

About three dozen members of the North Carolina Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group made an appearance at the memorial, which also was live-streamed on social media after hundreds of comments expressing support and condolences were posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Other tributes have been made to the slain deputy as well. The Hendersonville Jeep Club held a 60-vehicle "Patriot Parade" Saturday morning through Henderson and Transylvania counties to honor members of the military, local law enforcement and other first responders; and city and county officials included Hendrix in their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony held Friday at the Historic Courthouse Square in Hendersonville.

A viewing for Hendrix will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Friday at Mud Creek Baptist Church, 403 Rutledge Drive in Hendersonville. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the same location, and from there a procession will carry Hendrix to Forest Lawn cemetery, 538 Tracey Grove Road.

Donations can be made to the North Carolina Benevolent Foundation online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/deputyryanhendrix.

