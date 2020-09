A Gastonia woman faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a man.

Gastonia Police were called to 3168 River Trace at 2:06 p.m. related to a domestic-related shooting

Willie Breeden, 33, of 3168 River Trace, was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Valencia McLean, 31 of the same address, is charged with first-degree murder in this case.

She was booked into Gaston County Jail without bond.